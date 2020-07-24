14-year-old girl allegedly raped at a Covid-19 treatment center in India

The alleged rapist was a 19-year-old patient in the center of the capital, New Delhi, Parvinder Singh, an additional deputy commissioner for the Delhi police, told CNN.
"The two did not know each other beforehand, the rape took place in an isolated area downtown and a 20-year-old man, a 19-year-old friend, aided in the crime," Singh said.
The suspect and alleged victim had tested positive for coronavirus and were patients at the 10,000-bed Covid Sardar Patel Care Center in Chhatarpur, in the south of the city.
Police first recorded the incident on July 16, when the girl's family reported the alleged attack.
"The girl alleged that the 20-year-old also recorded the rape on her phone. We are investigating this as well as the rape charge," added Singh.
The alleged incident has been registered as a case under the Child Protection from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO).
Singh told CNN that the two suspects have been arrested and are in a government hospital in judicial custody because they are being treated for coronavirus.
The girl is receiving treatment at a different government hospital, she added.
India has one of the highest coronavirus cases in the world, with more than 1.28 million people infected with the virus, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University, third only in the US, which has more than 4 million cases. , and Brazil, with more than 2.28 million.
On Friday morning, India recorded a new record of 49,311 new cases of viruses recorded in 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and in the past two days, the country has seen an increase, registering just over 95,000 new cases. .