14-year-old girl allegedly raped at a Covid-19 treatment center in India







The alleged rapist was a 19-year-old patient in the center of the capital, New Delhi, Parvinder Singh, an additional deputy commissioner for the Delhi police, told CNN.

"The two did not know each other beforehand, the rape took place in an isolated area downtown and a 20-year-old man, a 19-year-old friend, aided in the crime," Singh said.

The suspect and alleged victim had tested positive for coronavirus and were patients at the 10,000-bed Covid Sardar Patel Care Center in Chhatarpur, in the south of the city.

Police first recorded the incident on July 16, when the girl's family reported the alleged attack.