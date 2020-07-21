14-year-old Rhode Island girl charged with murder of contractor's death

A 14-year-old girl was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a contractor in Rhode Island, investigators said.

The teenager, whose name was not released due to her age, is scheduled to be processed in Family Court, police told the Providence Journal.

Jorge González Colón, 37, was shot several times on July 1 in front of a Providence home where he was working in the city's Silver Lake neighborhood. He was taken to the Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they did not believe he was the intended target.

Major David Lapatin said the girl played an "integral part" in the murder.

Félix Hernández Rosado, 18, was also charged with murder and conspiracy in the murder. He appeared in court on Friday and was being held without bail. His lawyer called it a complicated case, adding: "There is no relationship between my client and the victim."

Hernández Rosado was believed to be with a missing 14-year-old girl, and police did not reveal whether the missing girl found was the same girl of the same age charged in the González Colón murder.

"We spoke with some of the victim's family and friends, who described him as a very hard-working and very good person," Capt. Timothy O & # 39; Hara said earlier this month about González Colón. "They can't understand why something like this would happen to him."