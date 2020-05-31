15 best international films of the decade

The past decade has been a bit inconspicuous for international films, though that doesn't mean there aren't many critically acclaimed foreign films to watch. In the last 10 years, Spanish cinema has flourished, with some of the best filmmakers in the world from Spain and Mexico. However, that's not the only place to find world-class international movies.

The past decade also saw several high-quality animated films from Japan, critically acclaimed action-horror movies from Hong Kong, and some groundbreaking dramas from other Asian countries as well. Here's a look at the top 10 international movies from the past decade.

Updated May 30, 2020 by Shawn S. Lealos: While watching great international movies, there are many to choose from. Reducing it to 10 is a crime for anyone who loves world cinema. Looking at the best of the best, there is everything from horror and drama to comedy and even comic and thriller adaptations. With so much to choose from, movie fans may want to find more movies from around the world to enjoy, from Korea and France to anywhere in between.

fifteen TRAIN TO BUSAN (2016)

Just when fans thought the zombie genre was tired and exhausted, Yeon Sang-ho created the incredible Trains to Busan. Released in 2016, the film follows a father and daughter when the zombie apocalypse begins. The two are separating because the divorced father is a workaholic and the young daughter wants to spend her birthday with her mother. When he takes her to the train station for his trip to Busan, the outbreak begins and the two meet on the train, fighting for their lives.

14 BLUE IS THE WARMEST COLOR (2013)

Blue is the warmest color It was released in 2012 outside of France, and what many people might not realize is that the story is based on a comic. In a world of superheroes or threats from another world, Blue is the warmest color Instead, it is a drama about a French teenager who discovers passion and desire when she meets an aspiring painter and they begin a relationship that leads to adulthood. The film won the Palme d'Or at Cannes.

13 AMOR (2012)

Launched in 2012 by Michael Haneke, Affair It was a 2012 romantic tragedy from France. The film is about an elderly couple, Anne and Georges, both retired music teachers. Her daughter lives abroad and when Anne suffers a stroke that paralyzes the right side of her body.

Promising not to send her to a nursing home, Georges begins to care for her while realizing that she no longer wants to live. The film won Best Foreign Language Film at the 2013 Academy Awards and also received a nomination for Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress and Best Original Screenplay.

12 FIRE (2010)

Launched in 2010 by director Denis Villeneuve, Incendies It is a thriller that was adapted from a play of the same name. The story follows two Canadian twins traveling to the Middle East to discover their mother's past during a bloody civil war. The film received a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars and proposed Villeneuve a massive success as it followed with films like Prisoners, Arrival, and Blade Runner 2049.

eleven 13 KILLERS (2010)

Not all critically acclaimed foreign language films must be dramas. 13 assassins It was a samurai martial arts film released in 2010 directed by iconic Japanese film director Takashi Miike. It is a remake of a 1963 movie of the same name and sets the events in the year 1844 where 12 samurai assassins and a hunter plan to assassinate the leader of a clan. The film collected 10 nominations for the Japan Academy Award and won four of them.

10 ROME (2018)

Alfonso Cuarón did his labor of love Rome in 2018 thanks to the rise of Netflix in the world of cinema. Like Scorsese in 2019 with the IrishCuarón could not find funding until Netflix appeared for what was a semi-autobiographical film about his childhood education in Mexico City.

Filmed in black and white, the film was a great success. He won the Golden Lion in Venice and then garnered 10 Oscar nominations, almost unknown for an international film. It was the first Mexican film to win Best Foreign Film, and Cuarón also won Best Director.

9 9 THE SKIN I LIVE ON (2011)

Pedro Almodóvar, a world-class Spanish filmmaker on this list, directed the film The Skin I Live In 2011. This film starred Antonio Banderas as a plastic surgeon who developed a burn-resistant artificial skin, but is discredited when the truth arises that he uses unethical experiments

However, the surgeon has hidden much more than anyone could have believed. The film garnered a Golden Globe nomination for Best Foreign Language Film and demonstrated that Almodóvar could be the Spanish equivalent of Alfred Hitchcock.

8 The Maids (2016)

Park Chan-wook is a South Korean director who has released some of the best international films since he burst in the 2000s with the Revenge trilogy. However, in 2016, it was for something a little more psychologically disturbing with The maid.

This international film was based on the novel. Fingersmith, with the location changed from Great Britain to Korea. The film focuses on two women, a Japanese lady on an isolated farm and her maid, who plan to defraud her of her inheritance.

7 7 YOUR NAME (2016)

Always count on Japan to release an animated movie that will end up as one of the best international movies of the decade. In the last decade, the best of the best was the movie Makoto Shinkai Your name. This movie was released in 2016 and told the story of two high school students swapping bodies.

Changing bodies creates a spiritual connection between them, which is complicated when they decide to meet in person. Only Made disappear made more money in Japan, and has a high rating of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

6 6 The untouchables (2011)

Launched in 2011, The Untouchables is a French dramatic comedy about a wealthy, quadriplegic aristocrat Philippe who hires a young man named Driss to look after him. While Driss turned out to be an ex-con, Phillipe keeps him because he doesn't treat him with pity.

Based on a real relationship between two men, the film showed how unorthodox treatment could be the best therapy. The film was ranked No. 1 on the French film charts for 10 weeks, and broke the record in the United States as the highest-grossing foreign language film.

5 5 THE RAID (2011)

In 2011, Gareth Evans created one of the most visually dynamic action films in the history of international cinema when he directed The raid. The Indonesian action film told the story of an elite police strike force sent to a high-rise building to shoot down a crime lord.

Then the film showed almost non-stop fight scenes, with fantastic choreographies during hall and stair fights between the police and criminals in the building, with very creative and inventive shots. A sequel came three years later.

4 4 I saw the devil (2010)

In 2010 Kim Jee-woon directed the South Korean action thriller. I saw the devil. Lee Byung-hun plays an NIS agent seeking revenge after his fiancé is killed by a violent serial killer. However, considering that Jee-woon was the same director who made the creepy horror movie. The story of two sisters, this one had a lot more under the hood.

The movie plays out as a relentless chase movie, and both the NIS agent and serial killer are terrifying. With one deranged assassin and the other someone who will do anything for revenge, there is no one to cheer for in the end.

3 PARASITO (2019)

The newest movie on this list is Parasite, the 2019 South Korean film that is the Oscar favorite for the best non-English speaking film. It received six Oscar nominations, including a Best Picture nomination and a nod to Best Director for Bong Joon-ho.

The film tells the story of a poor family who lies to get a job working for a rich family in different positions without anyone knowing they are related. The film then shows the differences between those who have and those who do not, as they all use each other to achieve their own goals.

2 THE HUNT (2012)

Launched in 2012, The hunt is a Danish drama by director Thomas Vinterberg and starring Mads Mikkelsen. The film has Mikkelsen as a teacher who is targeted by people in his town around Christmas when he is falsely accused of sexually abusing a kindergarten boy.

Mikkelsen was fantastic in his role and won the Best Actor Award at the Cannes Film Festival. He was critically praised and ended up nominated for the Oscar and Golden Globes Awards for Best Foreign Language Picture. He currently has a 94% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

one A Separation (2011)

One of the most successful independent films of all time is the Iranian film. A seperation. The Oscar-winning film for Best Foreign Film, the first Iranian film to win the award. The film is a drama about a couple separating and the struggles they face in strict Iranian culture.

The film has near-universal acclaim with a fresh 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It was the best-reviewed film by critics in 2011. The film cleverly addresses each side of the conflict in one of the greatest marriage dramas in film history.

