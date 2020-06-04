15 Disney Villains Reimagined As Heroes (Fan Art)

Disney villains. They have no choice but to be what they are. They were written that way. But even villains want happy endings; in fact, most of the time, it is the reason for their actions. But instead of being noble and using honest means, they resort to cruel tricks and magic. Because why should someone else be happy while suffering?

RELATED: The Official List Of All Disney's Evil Villains, Ranked

This list is a compilation of artists who have decided to show some compassion and have encouraged a different life for these injured friends. A life where heroes are.

Updated June 3, 2020 by Meg Pelliccio: Every time fans watch a movie or read a story with a strong villain in it, they often can't help but ask the question at what point in that person's life did they become the "bad guy." Were they born that way or did something happen to them that made them hate the world or the hero so much? If something about their past had been different, could they have been one of the good ones?

Disney is no stranger to gifting viewers with detailed, multi-layered villains, and if anything, it makes us wonder even more how these characters became so tired. Fortunately, with such a large fan base, there are talented artists who have taken it upon themselves to re-imagine some of the Disney villains as good.

fifteen Scar: best brother

Via: Diego32Tiger

Scar is one of the most iconic villains in the Disney universe, someone fans love to hate and one of the villains who received one of the best songs from his movie. We know that Scar longs to be king, so much so that he is willing to kill his brother and nephew for it. But what if once he had killed Mufasa he realized his mistake?

The thought of instantly repenting of your wrongdoing is a sad thought. Yes The Lion King He had followed this route, to repent for his sins, Scar could have become a better uncle and helped Simba become the king that pride needed.

14 Dr. Facilier: The Shadow Man Can

Via DrZime

Voodoo is not necessarily bad magic, there are also good voodoo practitioners, and what if Dr. Facilier from The princess and the frog had it been one of those? He could have used his talents and "friends from the other side" to help people instead of hurting them for his own benefit.

This fan art image shows how he could have helped others, cleverly playing with his title of "The Shadow Man" and portraying him reattaching Peter Pan's shadow to his plants. Both Dr. Facilier and Peter Pan's shadow are shown to be self-aware in their respective films, so it's nice to see that shadows also have their own interaction in this work of art.

13 Frollo: the father who could have been

Via KelpGull

In The Hunchback of Notre DameFrollo is forced to raise Quasimodo as his own after the archdeacon infers that he needs to repent for killing Quasimodo's mother. Victor Hugo's original book actually says it a little differently, with Frollo choosing to carry the baby. What if Disney had made Frollo a nicer character? Or if he had been a better father to Quasimodo?

RELATED: Top 10 Disney Villain Songs

After all, Quasimodo was obedient and loyal to Frollo even though Frollo was mean to him, until he met Esmeralda, of course. Can you imagine what kind of relationship he and Frollo could have had if Frollo had reciprocated that love and respect?

12 Turbo: Lessons on the track

Via Turbotastique

Ralph breaks He introduced viewers to some pretty profound themes in his film, questioning the concept of what makes people the "bad boy," judging others by their appearance or state, breaking boundaries, and building bridges. One of the saddest things about the movie is actually how similar Turbo and Vanellope are, they both show two very different paths that their character type might have taken.

Vanellope was so desperate to compete that she practiced and struggled a lot to prove herself, only resorting to breaking and entering because she was not allowed to enter otherwise. Turbo, on the other hand, wanted to run so badly that he lied to and manipulated everyone around him, and finally claimed something like his when it wasn't. But imagine if the two characters could have shared this bond, Turbo could have been the racing mentor Vanellope always wanted.

eleven Hans: the happy ending

When viewers first saw FrozenIt seemed that Hans and Anna were a match made in heaven. Spoiler alert: they weren't. But what if things had been different? What if, despite Hans starting his little love story as a ruse for his own selfish reasons, he finally realized that he was right? What if he had fallen in love with Anna while displaying his deception?

Of course, it wouldn't be a happy ending for Kristoff, but it's nice to imagine that these two royals really do come together and join two kingdoms.

10 Hades: hero of work

Via: Ponce Industries

Hades is shown in this fan art as loving. He is cheeky, of course, but he is not the villain that people say he is. Hades is portrayed as someone who doesn't care so much about family drama or wants to get involved at the top on Olympus.

He is perfectly happy doing his job and having fun doing it. Hades is upset because it's easy to blame the guy who has to shepherd the dead.

9 9 Randall: heroic in redemption

Via: Yula568

Sometimes the most heroic thing a person can do is admit that they made a mistake. Heroes don't have to be pomp and glory, capes and grand stunts that defy death. Anyone can be a hero. But Monsters inc. gave Randall the role of villain.

RELATED: The 5 Funniest (and 5 Most Emotional) Moments From Monsters Inc

But University of the monsters (2013) It takes the audience to when Randall was just a nerd and roommates with Mike. Showing that you are not angry and competitive at random. He got lost, ignored, and mixed with the wrong people. But this fan art gives him redemption.

8 Gaston: Hero of the House

Via: Coffee Vulture

The big, heavyset Gastón has turned around. He is no longer the man who growls at women who read because they will begin to have ideas. Instead, he is the man who believes that women can do what men can do. He believes in the equality of men and women.

This fan art makes him a hero of the house, incorporating the lyrics of his songs on his apron. Gaston cleans, cooks and reads with a smile on his face and no complaints.

7 7 Scar: Long live the king

Via: Nighteba

There are many fan art reimaginations involving Scar repenting for what he has done to Mufasa, standing on the body of his crying brother. But this fan art adds a little more flavor to the original story, reimagining Mufasa as the villain. Now Scar is the one clinging to life dear.

RELATED: The Lion King: 15 Things You Never Knew About The Scar

His fate rests in the clutches of his brother. Nobody likes to think that Mufasa is the great evil, his laugh and his love for Simba are legendary. Why couldn't Scar and Mufasa get along? That is another safe reinvention.

6 6 Úrsula: loving aunt

Via: Ravietta

In this fan art, Ursula has been reinvented as a loving aunt. The deviant artist used Disney's discarded idea that Triton and Ursula were siblings as inspiration. It would have been nice to see Ursula with her power and strength being used for good.

See her loving and soft side appear. Many fans think he had it in her, using proof that Ursula could have given Ariel any type of legs, but kept her treatment pure and dignified.

5 5 Maleficent: hero who loves black

Via: Caskippe

Maleficent is the villain of Disney Sleeping Beauty. She is hot, dressed in black and mean to the next level. This fan art shows Maleficent in softer light, no longer so angular and sharp. She has big eyes and is wearing Aurora's blue dress, but wonders if it comes in black. Just because she's a heroine doesn't mean black is off the table. Style is his thing, after all.

4 4 The Evil Queen: Drop the "E" Word

Via: Precia-T

Who said that two people cannot be beautiful? That magic mirror had it all wrong and he is obviously the real villain. In this fan art, The Evil Queen, now only The Queen and Snow White, are taking a leisurely stroll.

Things seem to be going well as the Queen still has her crown and there are no apples in sight. An evil stepmother? More like a loving and healthy mother-daughter relationship.

3 Mayor Bellwether: a mother is a hero like no other

Via: Must Love Frogs

Mayor Bellwether is a mother in fan art for this deviant artist. Being a parent is one of the most difficult jobs in the world. To take care of the lives of others and make sure they grow up happy and safe. Moms and dads are often compared to superheroes because they have to be in many places at once.

RELATED: 10 Hidden Details in Zootopia You Probably Missed

Homework, cleaning, traveling, working, cooking. Bellwether is shown here advising his lamb not to eat the blues. In the film Zootopia the blues are also known as the Night Howlers and harm anyone who comes near them.

2 Passing family: kind and beautiful

Via: M-Mannering

This deviant artist has reinvented Cinderella's passing family to be kind and beautiful. There is no need for antagonists in the story when they could have been Cinderella's best friends and helped her get everything she wanted.

If they were good people, they would have let her go to the dance; There simply would have been no drama about the circumstances in which she went. No clock strikes midnight or the Fairy Godmother. There are no birds attacking or heels cut and bleeding.

one Cruella: animal lover

Via: Precia-T

Cruella is rethinking her puppy coat in this fan art. He's having a great time playing with the Dalmations. She doesn't seem to have any devilish instincts or a skinning knife. She has made peace with Pongo and Perdita.

A true animal lover. And even though he lives and loves fur, he could be living for faux fur life. After all, the environment needs protection.

Next: 10 fun Disney Fan-Art photos that would make even maleficent laugh



next

Star Wars: 5 Reasons Why The Last Jedi Isn't As Bad As People Say It Is (And 5 Reasons It Is)





