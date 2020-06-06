15 Longest Running TV Shows Ever, Ranked By Duration

Some programs have been running for so long that even your grandparents remember watching them. From children's shows to daytime television, there are many examples of series that have continued to advance in trucks over the decades, becoming icons in their own right.

RELATED: 10 Movie Discs You Had No Idea Existed

Even long-lasting modern hits (like Supernatural or Grey's Anatomy), I can't keep a candle for the shows on this list. We've updated it with a few more programs that have stood the test time, in more ways than one! All shows are prioritized for consecutive years, unlike episode count.

Updated June 5, 2020 by Derek Draven: As mentioned in the updated introduction, we've come back and added 5 more shows that enjoyed monumental long-term duration, or are still in production, to this day. Many of these shows have spanned generations, which speaks volumes for their longevity and ability to connect with an ever-changing fan base!

fifteen The Simpsons – 32 years old (still in production)

This lively family has worked nonstop for decades and has given multiple generations a reason to laugh. The Simpsons originally started on the Tracey Ullman Show as a series of short sketches in 1987, before entering syndication as a full-length animated series in '89.

First, the talk of the high school kids involved in Bartmania, the show soon spread to adults who appreciated his sarcastic humor and mature stories. The show would inspire future animated franchises like Family man and South Park, who have enjoyed very long careers.

14 Doctor Who – 41 years old (still in production)

Doctor whoAdventures have been a staple of British culture since the show premiered in 1963. Renowned for his witty stories, technological craziness, and a Time Lord who can regenerate his dying body to pave the way for different actors to take on the role. . , Doctor Who would go around the world as a staple of the fantasy / science fiction genre.

The classic "Who" ran from 63 to 1989 before the BBC unceremoniously cut it off at the knees. Writer Russell T. Davies would bring it back in 2005 in a huge way by continuing the timeline of the original show, rather than opting for a reboot. This helped bring Doctor who to a whole new generation of families.

13 All my children: 43 years old (no longer in production)

This popular soap opera debuted in 1970 and ended in 2013, after finding a new temporary home on The Online Network. The show focused on characters living in a fictional Philly suburb, and was one of the first daytime soaps to attract a fairly large percentage of male viewers, at 30%.

After being canceled by ABC in 2011, the show was resumed for a short time, spreading another 40 episodes for a total of 10,755.

12 Saturday Night Live – 45 years (still in production)

Lorne Michaels brought Saturday night live to nightly television in 1975, and it has remained to this day. The show opened hilarious comedies while addressing social issues like race, class, and politics in a way that both sides could enjoy.

RELATED: Days of Our Lives: 10 Hidden Details About the Main Characters We All Missed

The show peaked in the 1990s thanks to the talents of comedians like Adam Sandler, Norm MacDonald, and Chris Farley. He is responsible for launching the Hollywood careers of countless comedy personalities, from Eddie Murphy to Chevy Chase.

eleven One Life To Live – 45 years (no longer in production)

With over 11,000 episodes in its 45-year run time, this was one of the most compact daytime shows in television history. It was also one of the first soap operas to feature a certain degree of diversity, breaking the mold of the unique focus on rich WASP families.

A life to live it takes place in the imaginary city of Llanview, a district of Philadelphia. The series frequently focused on the wealthy Lord family, along with American Polish Woleks workers, middle-class Irish Catholic Rileys, and African-American Grays. It concluded in 2013.

10 The young and the restless: 47 years (still in production)

After practically five decades and almost 12,000 episodes, this show is still going strong. The brother show of The daring and the pretty (which did not make the cut, as it was released in 1987) initially focused on two main families: the wealthy Brooks family and the working class Fosters.

RELATED: The Young and the Restless: 10 Hidden Details About the Main Characters Everyone Missed

Following a succession of changes and games in the early 1980s, all of the initial characters, excluding Jill Foster, were decommissioned and replaced by the original major families, the Abbotts and Williams. Despite these alterations, a narrative that has lasted almost the entire series is the revenge between Jill Abbott and Katherine Chancellor, the most extensive feud in American soap operas.

9 9 Emmerdale – 48 years (still in production)

One of the two British shows on the list, this soap opera dates back to 1972 and continues (having reached almost 9,000 episodes), considering it to be one of the UK's most beloved daytime dramas as well as one of the most beloved shows. Popular on ITV.

Upon its conception, the show was called Emmerdale Farm (up to & # 39; 89) and focused on the Sugden family of farmers who lived in the imaginary village of Emmerdale, Yorkshire. As the years went by, some main characters were killed and new ones were introduced with more dramatic stories.

8 Sesame Street – 51 years old (still in production)

After more than 4,500 episodes, this is easily one of the -if not the– the most beloved children's show of all time. The show is famous for its descriptions communicated through Jim Henson's routines Muppetsand it contains short films, with comedy and cultural contextualization.

RELATED: Sesame Street: 10 Hidden Details About The Main Characters All Missed

The purpose of the program is to educate children about the world and relevant social issues in a way that is accessible and engaging, but not degrading or childish. Some popular segments include "Bert & Ernie" as well as "Elmo’s World". Many famous guests have appeared on the show, such as Michelle Obama and Lupita Nyong & # 39; o.

7 7 Sazae-San / サ ザ エ さ ん – 51 years old (still in production)

After more than five decades and 7,500 episodes, this Japanese anime for children holds the Guinness World Record for the longest running animated program in history. It is based on the manga series of the same name that was written and illustrated by Machiko Hasegawa, one of the first manga creators.

The show centers on Sazae Fuguta, who lives with her husband Masuo and family as they navigate life in Japan after World War I with humor and love. Sazae was a fairly liberated woman who didn't care what society thought, because Machiko wanted her to reflect on the contemporary Japanese young woman of the time.

6 6 As the world spins – 54 years (no longer in production)

After nearly 14,000 episodes, this show was taken off the air in 2010 due to the ratings decline. Irna Phillips came up with As the world turns like a show derived from his previous soap opera Guide light. The initial main family was the Hughes, all medical and legal professionals, or clergy (this became quite typical in soap operas later on).

RELATED: 12 New Movies & TV Records From 2015

The show progressed at a very slow pace and he was reluctant to introduce many new characters, as well as dabble in delicate subjects, something that earned him a reputation for being considerably conservative.

5 5 Days of our lives: 55 years (still in production)

The popularity of this show was not only the result of good old-fashioned soap opera recipes that appeal to the public, but also the hilarious – but still positive marketing results it received from the most famous comedy in history, friends.

In its 14,000 episodes, many cast members and characters have come and gone, but initially the series focused on the misfortunes and victories of Horton's wealthy family. Initially run by paterfamilies, Dr. Tom Horton and his wife, housewife Alice, the Hortons persist as an important feature in today's narrative.

4 4 General hospital – 57 years (still in production)

With an overwhelming number of nearly 15,000 episodes, this is the second longest-running television drama in production (after Coronation Street) and ongoing since 1963. Holds the record for the most Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Drama Series, totaling thirteen wins.

While for the first few seasons (and when we say few, we mean 15 here) the program focused on the dealings of doctors, nurses, and patients on the seventh floor of General Hospital in an unnamed city (later called Port Charles ), in the following seasons it expanded its scope (although one could be sure that in one way or another a character would end up in the hospital).

3 Coronation Street – 60 years (still in production)

With 60 years of running time thus far and just over 10,000 episodes, this is the longest-running television drama still in production and the longest-running scripted British television series. The hit and popular soap opera follows the lives of Coronation Street residents in a working-class neighborhood in Weatherfield, an imaginary city somewhere in Greater Manchester.

He employs light-hearted humor mixed with social commentary and has addressed issues such as poverty and domestic abuse. The program is broadcast, in addition to the United Kingdom, in several countries, such as the United States, Canada and Australia.

2 The Tonight Show – 66 years (still in production)

It's hard to imagine, but this late-night talk show came in 1954, with original host Steve Allen taking over main roles. Over the years, the show has been hosted by Jack Parr, Johnny Carson, Jay Leno, Conan O & # 39; Brien, and most recently Jimmy Fallon.

RELATED: General Hospital: 10 Craziest Stories, Ranked

With some 12,000 stunning episodes to his credit, Tonight's show has continued, despite a drop in ratings during Fallon's tenure. All the evidence points to it reaching its 70th anniversary, which is a monumental feat for a television show.

one Guide light: 72 years (no longer produced)

Spanning 72 years (15 on radio and 57 on television) and 18,262 staggering episodes, this is the longest drama series of all time (the creators even received a Guinness World Record for that). It was canceled by CBS in 2009.

As one can imagine, many different members and writers went through the show, making the story not strictly continuous; however, the show ultimately focused on four main families (Bauer, Spaulding, Lewis, and Cooper) and their schemes and plots in the city of Springfield (unrelated to the city of the Simpsons).

NEXT: 15 Most Viewed TV Episodes of All Time



next

Game of thrones: 5 most despicable things the hound has ever done (and 5 times he was a hero)





