15 most memorable quotes from The Breakfast Club

After his debut in Sixteen candlesJohn Hughes continued his narrative streak in 1985 with The breakfast club. A story of five students put into detention on Saturday, this movie was an immediate sensation for teens and the general public everywhere. And finally, it became one of the most definitive movies of the 80s.

It's easy to gravitate towards the memorable characters in the film when they spit out lines of equally quotable lines that made the audience reflect. For that, here are some of the most memorable lines from The breakfast club, from the most important to the most sincere.

Updated May 26, 2020 by Amanda Bruce: With The Breakfast Club being so iconic more than 30 years after its debut, it's difficult to stop with just ten dates. We've updated the list since it was originally released to include even more of the movie's most memorable lines. Some of the lines are still cited in other pop culture media today.

fifteen "Does Barry Manilow know you raided his wardrobe?" – John Bender

With this line, the public knew exactly what they were getting from John Bender. He wasted no time in insulting Mr. Vernon as soon as the arrest begins.

The reference might be a bit dated for teens watching the movie today if they're unfamiliar with the singer, but his particular style would have been fresh in the minds of the '80s audience. Clearly it's meant to be an insult, despite the Manilow fan dispute.

14 "Don't mess with the bull, young man. You'll get the horns." – Richard Vernon

This is such a big and weird saying for an authority figure to wear. That is, the kind of authority figure who believes they are always above reproach and simply don't have time to deal with any child who challenges them.

That's exactly the kind of figure Vernon featured in the movie. So focused on wielding his own power over the students, Vernon cannot deal with the fact that Bender, or any of the children, would question him at all. It is one that has been repeated often in movies and television series since then.

13 "Two hits. Me hitting you. You hitting the ground." – Andrew Clark

Another line that fans and thugs are still using in the media today is this. If the public was never sure how tense and angry the athlete was in the room, this line gave them an idea.

It is a bit smarter for a stalker to use this line instead of just telling their target that they are going to hit it. While no one wanted them to be told this, it's something that will guarantee a wink of recognition when fans hear it in other scripts.

12 "Could you describe the Ruckus, sir?" – Brian Johnson

This particular question was a fan favorite for audience members who identified with Brian. He was the type of boy who always did as he was told and strove to be the perfect student. The line was innocent enough to sound useful, but it hinted at the guy who wanted to climb out of the box society put him in.

When Vernon returned to the library and said he "heard a fuss," it was early enough in the movie that any of the children could have turned themselves in, but they didn't. Even Brian kept his head with a smart return.

eleven "I don't have to run away and live on the street. I can run away and go to the ocean, I can go to the fields, I can go to the mountains." – Allison Reynolds

Bender was the character labeled rebellious, but perhaps Allison should have been. It ended up as "the basket case" because he said quirky things that surprised people, tended to have sticky fingers, and didn't fit the idea of ​​what a teenager should be.

While all characters have a chance to express their unhappiness, Allison was the only character who actually seemed to be ready to leave her hometown and go to a place where she could be herself. Many teenagers, and adults, identified with that aspect of their character.

10 "Now it is 7:06. You have exactly 8 hours and 54 minutes to think about why you are here, to reflect on the error of your ways. "- Richard Vernon

Assistant Principal Richard Vernon gave the perfect start to a quiet Saturday of detention for five students with unclear crimes. With all his authority and obvious skepticism about children from different cliques, he gave the ultimate purpose and goal of the detention: a self-assessment essay for a nearly half-day course.

Just by its tone and its severity, one can get an idea of ​​what kind of authority Deputy Vernon is. He continued his monologue from there, points to John Bender.

9 9 "I hate it. I hate having to accept everything my friends say." – Claire Standish

As soon as the gang rests on the platform, they share their feelings hidden beneath their stereotypical features. Claire confessed that she constantly has to succumb to peer pressure. When Brian mentioned how the five will continue after their arrest, Claire stood firm against the reality that nothing will happen.

When Brian suspected she was cocky, Claire revealed, "I hate having to accept everything my friends say," before continuing a tirade of feeling peer pressure. That line says a lot for those under pressure.

8 "You should spend a little more trying to do something with yourself and a little less trying to impress people." – Richard Vernon

Director Vernon can often be an unfairly tough authority figure, but he raises good points for children. His only concern is the rebellious state of the current generation of children he supervises. Therefore, it is reasonable for him to impose a punishing tone on the gang, particularly Bender, when he brought up this warning story.

Although when he assumed that Bender was only doing a show to the other four when he showed his stubbornness towards him, Vernon was simply not understood why Bender acted that way. So this quote burns.

7 7 Do you want to know what I did to enter here? Nothing … I had nothing better to do. "- Allison Reynolds

This quote could be from any related meme online as it really is a hit for those who just want to relax. To break the ice of Brian's dark revelation of why he ended up being detained, Allison shared that she had no reason to end up there.

It was a necessary lightness for the gang after a long exchange session in which each shared their heavy feelings of themselves and each other. Allison didn't like saying it randomly, but she needed it.

6 6 "It could go away forever and there would be no difference." – John Bender

Now this is a line shared by Andrew earlier and mentioned by Bender during his swap session when he pointed out (sarcastically) about Claire putting on lipstick using her cleavage. Andrew became a little concerned about Bender's taunt that Bender got rid of him after Andrew called him a "puncture."

He talked a lot that even if all five opened up, each would hold personal grudges, including Bender. It's smart for Bender to mention it to bury that hurtful feeling for later.

5 5 "My God, will we be like our parents?" – Andrew Clark

This really hit Andrew when Bender confronted Claire about her pampered lifestyle and her parents 'generous treatment of her before he reinforced his parents' treatment of him. It served as a reflection of how Andrew sees their behaviors manifest among themselves.

It also opened the window of what each other's parents are like: Andrew's people push him to the limit, Bender has been abusive, Claire just uses her as a bridge to their relationship, Allison neglects her and Brian expects too much of him.

4 4 "The screws fall off all the time. The world is an imperfect place. "- John Bender

This Bender line could be in any identifiable meme or post. And he uttered this when Director Vernon confronted him that the open door was closed. Bender manipulated the door hinges and placed the screw in his mouth.

So, the classic line comes after Vernon insisted that Bender give him the screw. He queued it up with an identifiable line showing Bender's poetic (sarcastic) side. Bender followed two lines later with the hitting line, "If he gets up, we'll all get up, it's anarchy."

3 "We are all quite strange. Some of us are better at hiding them; that is all." – Andrew Clark

After Allison and the rest forced Claire to admit that if she ever gave up her virginity, she soured herself on Allison's manipulation and compulsion for lying. When the princess found this strange, Andrew said this feeling: "We are all quite strange. Some of us are better at hiding them, that's all." Although she made her point, Claire asked, "How are you strange?"

While leading Andrew to share his story, this line alone is a difficult reality that speaks for people who want to be accepted by hiding eccentricities.

2 "When you grow up, your heart dies." – Allison Reynolds

Arguably, this is the most memorable line of The breakfast club That has been closely associated with John Hughes as a whole. In the context of the movie, Allison shared this after Bender and Claire argued, and Andrew reacted anxiously because his behavior might reflect his parents. Allison saw this with empathy and expressed her own feelings to the club.

The line may speak of the doomed reality of growth, but reaches the urge to seize every moment of the present with love and compassion. And for that to be pronounced by a lone basket case makes it hit harder than expected.

one "Dear Mr. Vernon, we accept the fact that we had to sacrifice an entire Saturday in detention for whatever we did wrong. But we think he's crazy for making us write an essay telling him who we think we are … "- Brian Johnson

While "your heart dies" is the movie's most famous line, the final narrative that Brian reads the essay is the heaviest line that spoke volumes. Not only does he point director Vernon out of his apathy towards teens, but he addresses how his toughness towards them is at face value, not because of their true colors.

However, they fell sharply when they responded "describing who they think they are" by declaring each of them as "a brain, an athlete, a basket, a princess and a criminal." What an iconic bookends scene for a legendary movie.

