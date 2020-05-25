15 most memorable quotes from the Rambo franchise

the Rambo Films have evolved a lot over the years, from a quiet, contemplative study of the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder limited to a small town to a series of increasingly bloody orgies of violence, increasing the body count with each delivery. But despite all that the movies have changed, the character has changed very little. He has always been a fearless, brave, and ultimately reluctant hero.

Updated May 24, 2020 by Ben Sherlock: Since this list was initially released, the Rambo saga has been joined by another movie, which promised to be the final chapter in the series. Rambo: Last Blood failed to impress critics, but staunch Rambo fans suffered their shocks from the emotional twists and turns that Sylvester Stallone’s last performance took as the veteran Vietnam veteran. Therefore, we have updated this list with some new entries, including some from Last Blood.

fifteen “I’m going to tear you apart.”

Like any action hero, John Rambo has uttered a handful of rude phrases to his enemies in the past. The only thing cooler than killing a bad boy is having the perfect line to say before you kill him.

Last blood provided another great example of those witty phrases: “I’m going to destroy you.“It’s simple and concise, it gets to the point: It’s a spectacular action-movie dialogue.”

14 “What did God possess in heaven to make a man like Rambo?”

John Rambo is a very specific type of man. He did not have much direction in life and then he was sent to war, where he became a killing machine. When Teasle hypothetically asks:What possessed God in heaven to make a man like Rambo?“Trautman says to him:”God did not make Rambo. I did.”

He makes a good point: Rambo was a normal guy before he was armed and sent to Vietnam to fight a war.

13 “I want them to know that death is coming and there is nothing they can do to stop it.”

Revenge has been a common theme throughout the Rambo franchise. Whether Rambo is releasing P.O.W.s or rescuing Colonel Trautman, revenge is often on his mind.

In Last blood, Rambo vows revenge against the villains in the most articulate way possible: “I want revenge. I want them to know that death is coming and there is nothing they can do to stop it.”

12 “Sir, can we win this time?”

At the beginning of Rambo: First Blood Part IIWhen Colonel Trautman approaches Rambo on a mission to return to Vietnam and free some prisoners of war, Rambo is understandably skeptical.

Having lost a war in Vietnam earlier, he asks his commander:Sir, can we win this time?“Of course, it’s Rambo, a one-man army, so this time it wins.

eleven “I will fight to keep his memory alive forever.”

Rambo has always been known for his detailed monologues and the last moments of Last blood It brought perhaps the most touching monologue of the character so far.

He says, “I have lived in a world of death. I tried to go home, but I never really got there. A part of my mind and soul got lost along the way, but my heart was still here where I was born, where I would defend to the end the only family I have ever known, the only home I have ever known. All the ones I have loved are now ghosts. But I will fight to keep his memory alive forever.”

10 “The old begin, the young fight, nobody wins, everyone in the middle dies, and nobody tells the truth!”

Rambo delivers this monologue to freedom fighter Sarah in the fourth movie: “We are like animals! It’s in the blood! It’s natural! Peace? That is an accident! It is what it is! When you are pushed, killing is as easy as breathing. When the killing stops in one place, it starts in another, but that’s okay, because you’re killing for your country. But it is not your country that asks you; a few men want it. The old begin, the young fight, nobody wins, everyone in the middle dies, and nobody tells the truth! Will God make all of that go away? Don’t waste your life, I did. Go home.”

9 9 “You are not hunting him … he is hunting you.”

Policemen desperately chasing Rambo through the woods after he escapes from his grasp before his trial in First blood bring in Colonel Trautman as a negotiator. As he was the Rambo commander in Vietnam, he is the only guy he will listen to, and the only one he trusts. When Trautman is brought to the scene and informed of the situation, he assures the police that it is not they who are hunting Rambo, but Rambo who is hunting them. They are lines like this that help build the mystique around the character of Rambo, and then the man enters with a bullet belt and a helicopter to live up to expectations.

8 “To survive a war, you have to become a war.”

First and foremost, John Rambo is a soldier. His adult life began when he was recruited to fight in Vietnam, and then returned with PTSD and the ability to do only one thing: kill. From then on, there was nothing else I could do. He didn’t like that fact, and he had a hard time accepting it, but he’s finding a way to reconcile that.

Every time he is called to action, he refuses at first, but sooner or later he reluctantly takes on the task. Following his own spirit, John Rambo has turned into war and, as a result, has survived.

7 7 “I want … what they want, and all the other guys who came here, they spilled their guts and gave everything he wanted: that our country loved us as much as it loves us.”

At the end of Rambo: First Blood Part IITrautman believes that, after all that has passed into the hands of the United States government, Rambo hates his country. But Rambo assures him that he does not hate his country, so a confused Trautman asks him what he wants and then gives him this monologue. Sylvester Stallone has recently said that the Rambo character was not meant to appear as a political statement, but rather let’s go. This passionate speech about how he and all the other Vietnam War veterans just want to be appreciated by their country is as political a statement as any, and also important.

6 6 “Who are you?” “Your worst nightmare.”

Rambo III is easily the worst of the four Rambo movies, but that does not mean that it is not without moments. He’s the closest thing to a generic and cheesy ’80s actor that the Rambo the franchise once had (everyone else rose above that for a political subtext that really commented on global issues amid the chaotic violence), but that just means it has a ton of big, cheeky, and explosive pieces. Soviet colonel Zaysen is the main villain of the three gangs, and when he asks Rambo who he is, he says, “Your worst nightmare.”

5 5 “Don’t push it or I’ll give you a war you won’t believe.”

While John Rambo would eventually be known as the shirtless bodybuilder who flies to exotic countries with a gigantic pistol and a bullet belt slung over his shoulder and shooting bullets at dozens of people, his beginnings in First blood they were much more punished than that. He didn’t kill anyone in that movie. He was just an innocent vet who was chased in the woods by corrupt police officers. When he has Sheriff Teasle caught with a knife to his neck, he says, “I could have killed them all. I could kill you. In the city, you are the law. Out here is me. Don’t push it. Don’t push it or I’ll give you a war you won’t believe. Let it go. Let it go.”

4 4 “Do you have a weapon?” “Of course, no.” “You are not changing anything.”

David Morrell, the author who created John Rambo with his novel. First bloodhe said he was satisfied with the fourth Rambo movie, because he portrayed the character exactly as he created him: a gruff cynic who finally does what he does best, despite hating himself for it.

When freedom fighters first ask Rambo about the use of his boat so they can implement some change for Karen’s oppressed people, he asks if they will bring weapons. They say they are not, and he boldly tells them that they will not change a thing if they are not armed.

3 “You know there are more men out there. You know where they are. Find them or I’ll find you.”

In Rambo: First Blood Part IIMurdock is the common character who represents military leaders who see wars in numbers, numbers, and results, without thinking about the real people on the battlefield, fighting for them. When Rambo realizes that there are a ton of American prisoners of war around Vietnam that the US military is doing nothing about, he places Murdock at his own desk and punches his knife next to him, telling him if he doesn’t go out and rescues those men will come for him. Rambo as we know him was born.

2 “Live for nothing or die for something.”

This is Rambo’s mantra from the fourth film, in which he helps some resistance fighters enter Burma and free the people of Karen who are being brutally oppressed by the Burmese government. It wasn’t just an action movie, it was a wake-up call, focused on a very real world conflict. The Karen National Liberation Army reportedly loved the film for its vivid portrayal of military oppression in Karen and encouraged them to continue their fight. They have even adopted this line as a battle cry. In response, Sylvester Stallone said: “That, for me, is one of the proudest moments that I have had in the cinema.”

one “They took the first blood.”

As Peter Griffin pointed out in a Family man In short, it is always a delight when a character says the title of a movie in the movie itself. John Rambo pronounces the title of his first outing, First blood, while radioing his former commanding officer, Trautman. Trautman was tasked with speaking to Rambo, as they told him that Rambo went crazy and started terrorizing the police in town. As we know, and Rambo knows, that is not the case at all, because it was the policemen who drew the first blood. They brought it upon themselves.

