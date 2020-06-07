15% Pledge calls Target, Whole Foods, and other retailers to dedicate shelf space to black-owned businesses

The promise was created by Aurora James, founder of Brooklyn-based sustainable fashion brand Brother Vellies.

"Many of their businesses are based on the purchasing power of blacks," James said in an Instagram post on May 29. "Many of his stores are installed in black communities. Many of his sponsored posts are seen in black feeds. This is the least he can do for us."

Dozens of large American corporations issued statements and made donations last week in light of the protests. But many say that these unique movements are not enough to address the structural inequality that exists in corporate America.

"There is often a lot of movement but very little action" by companies in response to calls for racial justice, said John Harmon, a member of the committee of the United States Chamber of Commerce charged with correcting inequality of opportunity, in a interview with CNN last week. . Harmon has proposed a corporate scorecard on racial inequality.

The 15% Pledge website specifically calls Sephora, objective ( TGT ) , Whole Foods and clothing retailer Shopbop are committed. The four companies did not respond to requests for comment on how much of their shelf space is currently devoted to black-owned businesses and whether they would consider taking the pledge.

In a statement posted to Instagram last week, Shopbop said: "The unequal and brutal treatment of blacks must stop. Shopbop stands in solidarity with the black community – our employees, our customers and our partners – in the fight against systemic racism and injustice."

In an open letter, Sephora CEO Jean-André Rougeot described the steps the company is taking "to challenge prejudice and prejudice," including creating an employee training program "focused on mitigating prejudice and drive positive behavioral change across stores. " The company also said it raised more than $ 1 million for the National Black Justice Coalition through its corporate giving program and by allowing customers to convert reward points into donations.

Target announced several steps it is taking on Friday, including making a $ 10 million donation to organizations like the National Urban League and the African American Leadership Forum. It is also providing 10,000 hours of pro-bono consulting to Twin Cities businesses owned by people of color to help "with rebuilding efforts."

Amazon, which owns Whole Foods, pledged $ 10 million to organizations promoting justice and equity, including Black Lives Matter and NAACP.

While these donation numbers may seem large from a consumer perspective, the 15% commitment points out that the commitment in many cases is a small fraction of total business income and total executive pay. Target, for example, posted nearly $ 3.3 billion in net revenue last year. And the company's $ 10 million gift is less than half of the $ 21.6 million that Target CEO Brian Cornell made during fiscal 2019, much of which comes from previously issued restricted stock awards.

And beyond corporate donations, the 15% pledge could put money directly in the hands of black business owners and help build generational wealth in black communities.

"Whole Foods, if you signed this pledge, could immediately boost support for black farmers," James said in an Instagram post. Banks will be forced to take them seriously because they will enter with Whole Foods' main purchase orders. Investors for the first time will actively start looking for them … The real investment will start happening in black businesses that will later be paid to our black communities. "

The pledge asks companies to take stock of the amount of business they currently give to black-owned companies and suppliers, to share that information publicly, and then increase that number to 15%.

"The world now asks you to question the entry barriers, support systems, hiring practices, assumptions, and fundamental biases that led you to the numbers we ask you to share and change," reads a publication of Instagram of the initiative. "Reflective and deliberate transparency with your customers and employees is the first and most important signifier that you are ready to embark on the path of significant change."

– CNN's Cristina Alesci contributed to this report.