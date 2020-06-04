15 Reasons Zuko’s Character Arc Is A Masterpiece

The critically acclaimed Nickelodeon masterpiece, Avatar, the last airbenderHe recently turned 15 years old. Although the cartoon detailing the adventures of a young band of elemental benders is technically a children's show, Avatar It featured some of the best screenplays of any number of cartoons, live-action television shows, or movies we've seen in the past few decades.

RELATED: Avatar: Zuko's 10 Most Memorable Lines

Perhaps the best example of this flawless writing comes in the form of Prince Zuko, the scarred villain turned hero. It is not far from saying that Zuko's character arc is one of the best character arcs of all time; this is why.

Updated by Amanda Bruce on June 3, 2020: With Avatar: The Last Airbender finally coming to Netflix, some fans are discovering the series, and Prince Zuko, for the first time. On re-viewing, it only becomes clearer that the writers had an excellent plan for the character, so this article has been updated from its original post with even more reasons to celebrate Zuko's character arc.

fifteen The story makes Zuko the protagonist

From the beginning of the series, Zuko is not just a villain. While he positions himself as an antagonist to Aang, he is also fighting against his own villains. Zuko confronts his father and his father's generals. The public may not want to see Zuko capture Aang, but they want to see him beat players like General Zhao. That's incredibly effective in getting the audience to support him even when he's not yet one of the most personable characters.

14 Uncle Iroh's Faith

Even when Zuko is at his worst moment in the series, Uncle Iroh loves him and believes in him. Although he is imprisoned by the Fire Nation after Zuko takes Azula's side, Iroh is not mad at his nephew. Instead, he allows his silence to express his disappointment on the path his nephew takes. However, he never loses hope that Zuko makes the right decision. Uncle Iroh's complete faith in Zuko goes a long way in making the audience see him as someone in conflict and trying to make a difficult decision.

13 Her relationship with Mai

Zuko's main emotions during the first season of the series are shame and anger. He doesn't know what to do with all his anger, and channels it in his search for the Avatar. When Mai is introduced, audiences can see a slightly softer side to him, though he is occasionally harsh on her when despised or confused.

RELATED: Avatar: 5 More Heroic Things Zuko Did (and 5 More Wicked)

His feelings for Mai demonstrate to the public that even when he's the bad guy, he still has a heart. Even when Zuko decides to leave the Fire Nation again, he tries to explain his feelings to Mai, trying not to hurt her.

12 Azula's manipulation

It is easy to see that Zuko gets so angry and lashes out as a result of the way he is treated by his father when he was a teenager. However, his father is not the only person who mistreats him. Even from an early age, Azula addresses her brother. She sees her need to please her parents and her empathy for others as a weakness. Azula frequently tricks her older brother into listening to conversations she knows will upset her, she lies to him and intentionally scares him by sharing threats to her life from others. It is Azula even more than the Fire Lord who manipulates Zuko's emotions and toys with him.

eleven Zuko's friendship with Katara

Katara is the first person in Aang's circle to reach Zuko, and not just save him when he's knocked out. Her betrayal cuts her deep and she refuses to trust him even after everyone else has welcomed him into their group. Zuko could ignore Katara and continue working with Aang, but he doesn't. Instead, he tries to repay his former goodness and gain his trust again. No matter how many times I turn it off, he comes over and over again and even tries to help her obtain justice for her mother's death. Katara becomes the person he trusts the most in the fight, and it is Katara he asks to help him confront his sister in their final confrontation.

10 He is a gray character

The best stories are made up of gray characters. These characters are always better than their black and white counterparts because they are real and easy to identify. Zuko has always been a gray character. Admittedly, he was the main villain of the first season, and it's true that he spent the entire season relentlessly hunting Aang and exhibiting some surprising moments of cruelty, but he always had doubts and doubts. It was always complex and full of emotion and concern. As it grew throughout the seasons, so did its complexities. His girlfriend, his ability to show love, his penchant for helping his men (sometimes), and his inability to kill Aang, even when he was most vulnerable, prove this.

9 9 Ursa

In the episode "Zuko Alone", which followed Zuko as he traversed the Earth Kingdom, he had several surprising revelations about his past. The most significant was the presentation of his mother, whom we had not previously seen on screen.

RELATED: 15 Crazy Things You Didn't Know About Avatar: The Last Airbender

There were several long scenes in which the two were together; she showed him love, care and kindness. She contained her attempts at vengeful fury designed to impress her disapproving father. His disappearance was powerful, emotional, and extremely explanatory, as Zuko's anger comes from a place of terror and pain.

8 Fire Lord Ozai

Being the son of a powerful ruler carries a level of pressure. But, with Fire Lord Ozai (voiced by Mark Hamill) as Zuko's father, it is no wonder that he so often channeled so much anger and cruelty. Ozai scoffed and Zuko spent his entire childhood facing Ozai's disappointment. All of this culminated, of course, in the Agni Kai that the Fire Lord had with his 13-year-old son, leaving Zuko scarred, humiliated, and more alone than ever. Almost everything Zuko does goes back to the way his parents treated him.

7 7 His childhood

The vast majority of great villains had surprising traumatic moments in their lives. This trauma permanently altered the way they see themselves and the world around them. Zuko is no exception. He lived his entire childhood in the shadow of an abusive sister and father, and lived in a world where cruelty was expected of him, though he was never a cruel person. All this amounted to an immense amount of internal conflict. The scar his father marked him with further increased that complexity, leaving him to deal with feelings of pain, grief, anger, hatred and failure. This is worse for him for having lost his mother. He was a boy who was forced to bear the burden of a man.

6 6 Honor

The greatest consistency of Zuko's character is his relentless focus on honor. Every action he took was inspired by honor. Sometimes that honor was misdirected, but that doesn't mean it didn't exist. He hunted Aang not out of personal glory or hatred. Capturing Aang was the only possible way to restore his honor and redeem himself in the eyes of his nation and his father. Later, it was honor that led him to abandon his family and seek the Avatar for help. Even after regaining his old life, he realized that being honorable is different from acting with honor.

5 5 It feels so sharp

It's rare for a villain to be as emotional as Zuko. Her every moment was emotional. Whether or not that emotion came in the form of anger, self-directed hatred, desperate screaming, or the occasional tear. His heart was never cold, cunning, calculating, or truly cruel. The best proof of this is his sister, Azula, who is cruel in a terrifying way. She is a cold, sinister and manipulative monster. Despite all his previous flaws, Zuko was never a monster. I was simply wrong.

4 4 Zuko alone

This was perhaps the most powerful episode to promote Zuko's character. Beyond the dazzling glimpses he offered in his childhood, the events he grappled with added incredible complexity to his character. With the intention of concealing the fact that he comes from the Fire Nation, a family receives him. Her son has great affection for Zuko, and the two quickly develop a bond, with Zuko acting almost like an older brother to the boy. In an attempt to rescue the boy from the local warlords, Zuko reveals who he is, in a visually stunning moment of his own identity.

"I am Zuko, son of Ursa and the Fire Lord Ozai. Prince of the Fire Nation and heir to the throne."

The result of this revelation is a strong level of fear, disgust, and hatred emanating from the people who took him in and the people he saved. This culminated in the same boy with whom he had been so attached to shouting "I hate you," which led Zuko to leave the village, again, alone. This reveals what his life forces him to live with; stereotypes and hate. His name is not who he is. And he is much more than people think.

3 Almost choose redemption once

At the end of season 2, Zuko faces a choice. After spending time with Katara trapped in the emerald caves, he seems to be hanging around. But the arrival of Azula, and the ensuing entrapment of the Avatar, offers Zuko the choice to act morally or finally regain the honor he had been seeking for so long.

RELATED: Avatar: The Last Airbender Top 10 Firebenders

He chooses to regain his honor, and in doing so, all his careful development of the character seems to crumble in a sudden moment. But this was done on purpose and with ingenuity.

2 Join the Avatar team

This was a great time for Zuko. After realizing that his father's approval and old life did little more than leave him feeling cold and empty, he finally understood who the He went, and sought out his old enemy to apologize and offer his help. Recognizing the mistakes you made is an act that requires an emotionally balanced person, something that is always rare.

After being accepted (reluctantly) into his fold, several moments fueled his feelings of guilt, regret, and self-directed hatred. Zuko never felt greater guilt or regret than when he burned Toph's feet and faced the same accusations and stereotypes that he dealt with in "Zuko Alone." His recurring apology for that action, as well as his honest and true reaction, show a Zuko painfully grounded in reality, something we regret, rather than hate.

one Definitive redemption

This was the successful completion of a character arc that was sorely missing from Ben Skywalker's in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Zuko, that poor tortured soul, had lived a life of fear, cruelty and rage. He has never known who he was. His latest ability to abandon his family, his "honor" and his father's approval showed his ability to recognize true good and true evil, as well as the fact that the true family is not equivalent to blood. The way Zuko not only fought for good, but also found inner balance and peace (The Dragon Dance) was impressive and beautiful. His path to redemption was not easy, as it was riddled with setbacks, doubts and internal conflicts. But its final resolution is nothing more nor less than a preeminent narration.

NEXT: Avatar: The Last Airbender Top 10 Times We Feel Bad For Zuko



next

That 70's show: 10 things about Kelso that would never fly today





