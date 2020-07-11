15-year-old Australian teenager killed in shark attack while sailing, second death in a week: reports

A 15-year-old Australian died Saturday when he was maimed by a shark while sailing, the second reported incident and death in a week, according to reports.

Mani Hart-Deville was surfing in Wilsons Headland off Wooli Beach when a "shark attacked him," resulting in "serious leg injuries," according to witness statements to police.

In a statement posted on Facebook, New South Wales police reported that several surfers came to the aid of the boy before he could help him shore up. First aid and CPR were administered, but the boy died at the scene, police said.

"What happened there this afternoon would shake everyone up," Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons told The Guardian. "It is terribly shocking."

“All of our condolences, from people in the area, go to the child's family. I only ask people to ensure their safety on the beaches, "added Simmons.

Police closed beaches in the area while an investigation into the death is underway.

The attack comes just a week after Matthew Trant, the father of two, died in a shark attack off Fraser Island, according to 9 News. A doctor and a paramedic tried for an hour to save Trant, but he died on the spot.