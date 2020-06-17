16 face masks supporting a good cause

More than three months after the coronavirus pandemic, facial coatings are part of the new normal. Many of the fashion brands that make reusable cotton masks have started to contribute funds or supplies to a variety of organizations, and people who make and sell masks are also contributing to greedy-related issues and other causes, including fighting the systemic racism and supporting Black Lives Matter.
Scroll through our favorite face masks that help in more ways than one. And if this doesn't inspire you, check out our adult face mask summaries, kids face masks, and our guide to cleaning your face mask.
Black Lives Matter cotton face masks with pocket filter (from $ 19.99; etsy.com)
Black Lives Matter cotton face masks with pocket filter
These Black Lives Matters masks have a few different patterns, and the store owner is donating 20% of the proceeds to the Black Lives Matter organization.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Baggu Mask Set ($ 32; baggu.com)
Baggu mask set
For each pair of masks sold, the adorable bag brand Baggu is donating a pack of surgical masks to healthcare workers through Masks4Medicine.
_____________________________________________________________________________
The 100% Human Face Mask Three Pack ($ 28; everlane.com)
The Pack of Three 100% Human Face Masks
The popular millennial brand Everlane created the 100% Human Collection to protect human rights and as such is donating 10% of the proceeds from each of these mask packages to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
_____________________________________________________________________________
Americana Variety – Triple-Layer Cloth 3-Face Mask for Adults ($ 7.50; oldnavy.com)
Americana Variety 3-Pack Triple Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults
These masks arrive just in time for July 4th. Additionally, Old Navy and its parent company, Gap, have donated 50,000 skins to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Outdoor Voices Face Mask, 5-Pack ($ 25; outdoorvoices.com)
Outdoor Voices mask, pack of 5
These thick but breathable masks benefit Masks for People, which supplies masks, disinfectants, and test kits for incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people. One note: Reviewers have commented on how big these are, so pay attention to the size.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Minnesota Vikings Fanatics – Official Logo for Adults with Facial Cover, 3-Pack ($ 24.99; fanatics.com)
Minnesota Vikings Fanatics – Official Brand Logo for Adults, 3-Pack
Support your favorite team or hometown with a custom logo mask, and 100% of the proceeds will go to Fanatics' All In Challenge, which provides food to those in need through organizations like No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America's Food Fund.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Etee Organic Cotton Handmade Face Masks, 4-Pack ($ 54; amazon.com)
Etee Organic Cotton Face Masks 2-Pack
For every pack of four, Etee, a company focused on reducing single-use plastic waste and environmental sustainability, donates a mask to a local hospital for use by visitors and patients who are discharged.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Rainbow Face Coverings, Set of 2 ($ 25; uncommongoods.com)
Rainbow Face Coverings, Set of 2
These rainbow masks are adorable, perfect for this month's Pride celebrations, and they have 100% of their profits to support NYC Health & Hospitals. There is even a set for children.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Reformation 5X masks, assorted ($ 25; thereformation.com)
Reform 5X masks, assorted
Order a set of five for yourself (or donate some) and you'll receive an assortment (maybe all black, maybe a pattern combination) from Reformation, which, along with other local businesses, partnered with the City of Los Angeles in LA Protects to make 5 million non-medical masks for essential workers. Reforma has donated masks to UCLA's Mission and Medical homeless shelters.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Aerie Reusable Face Mask ($ 14.95; ae.com)
Reusable Aerie Mask
Twenty percent of the proceeds from this cute mask goes to Crisis Text Line, a service that provides free 24-hour confidential assistance during this trial time.
_____________________________________________________________________________
5 Pack Cotton Pleated Face Masks ($ 25; luckybrand.com)
Pack of 5 cotton pleated face masks
For each pack of five masks sold, Lucky Brand will donate another five to Los Angeles residents in need through local organizations.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Staceface Protective Face Mask ($ 10; aliceandolivia.com)
Staceface protective mask
Alive & Olivia, whose masks feature designer Stacey Bendet's cute logo, is donating 100,000 masks to healthcare institutions and essential workers who need it.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Cats, Kittens Cotton Mask ($ 9.99; etsy.com)
Cats, kittens Cotton mask
An amazing 100% of the proceeds from these adorable cat and kitten masks benefit animal welfare organizations.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Johnson Girls Cause Face Mask ($ 10; etsy.com)
Face mask with a cause by Johnson girls
Half of the proceeds from these sweet masks made by three sisters will be donated to the University of Washington Emergency Response Fund to Covid.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Charity Mask Triple Layer Cotton Homemade Rainbow Design (from $ 13.25; etsy.com)
Rainbow Home Design Cotton Triple Layer Charity Mask
These handmade rainbow masks in the UK send 10% of the proceeds to the National Health Service.
_____________________________________________________________________________
KnittingBearCrafts Boston Terrier Charity Mask ($ 12.49; etsy.com)
KnittingBearCrafts Boston Terrier Charity Mask ($ 12.59; etsy.com)
Do you love Boston terriers and charity? Invest in one of these beauties, made in Scotland, and 50 pence (about 63 cents) will be sent to the rescue of the Boston Terrier in the United Kingdom.
Note: The above prices reflect the list price of the retailers at the time of publication.