16 face masks supporting a good cause

More than three months after the coronavirus pandemic, facial coatings are part of the new normal. Many of the fashion brands that make reusable cotton masks have started to contribute funds or supplies to a variety of organizations, and people who make and sell masks are also contributing to greedy-related issues and other causes, including fighting the systemic racism and supporting Black Lives Matter.

Scroll through our favorite face masks that help in more ways than one. And if this doesn't inspire you, check out our adult face mask summaries, kids face masks, and our guide to cleaning your face mask.

Black Lives Matter cotton face masks with pocket filter (from $ 19.99; etsy.com)

Black Lives Matter cotton face masks with pocket filter

These Black Lives Matters masks have a few different patterns, and the store owner is donating 20% ​​of the proceeds to the Black Lives Matter organization.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Baggu Mask Set ($ 32; baggu.com)

Baggu mask set

For each pair of masks sold, the adorable bag brand Baggu is donating a pack of surgical masks to healthcare workers through Masks4Medicine.

_____________________________________________________________________________

The 100% Human Face Mask Three Pack ($ 28; everlane.com)

The Pack of Three 100% Human Face Masks

The popular millennial brand Everlane created the 100% Human Collection to protect human rights and as such is donating 10% of the proceeds from each of these mask packages to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

_____________________________________________________________________________

Americana Variety – Triple-Layer Cloth 3-Face Mask for Adults ($ 7.50; oldnavy.com)

Americana Variety 3-Pack Triple Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults

These masks arrive just in time for July 4th. Additionally, Old Navy and its parent company, Gap, have donated 50,000 skins to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Outdoor Voices Face Mask, 5-Pack ($ 25; outdoorvoices.com)

Outdoor Voices mask, pack of 5

These thick but breathable masks benefit Masks for People, which supplies masks, disinfectants, and test kits for incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people. One note: Reviewers have commented on how big these are, so pay attention to the size.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Minnesota Vikings Fanatics – Official Logo for Adults with Facial Cover, 3-Pack ($ 24.99; fanatics.com)

Minnesota Vikings Fanatics – Official Brand Logo for Adults, 3-Pack

Support your favorite team or hometown with a custom logo mask, and 100% of the proceeds will go to Fanatics' All In Challenge, which provides food to those in need through organizations like No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America's Food Fund.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Etee Organic Cotton Handmade Face Masks, 4-Pack ($ 54; amazon.com)

Etee Organic Cotton Face Masks 2-Pack

For every pack of four, Etee, a company focused on reducing single-use plastic waste and environmental sustainability, donates a mask to a local hospital for use by visitors and patients who are discharged.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Rainbow Face Coverings, Set of 2 ($ 25; uncommongoods.com)

Rainbow Face Coverings, Set of 2

These rainbow masks are adorable, perfect for this month's Pride celebrations, and they have 100% of their profits to support NYC Health & Hospitals. There is even a set for children.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Reformation 5X masks, assorted ($ 25; thereformation.com)

Reform 5X masks, assorted

Order a set of five for yourself (or donate some) and you'll receive an assortment (maybe all black, maybe a pattern combination) from Reformation, which, along with other local businesses, partnered with the City of Los Angeles in LA Protects to make 5 million non-medical masks for essential workers. Reforma has donated masks to UCLA's Mission and Medical homeless shelters.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Aerie Reusable Face Mask ($ 14.95; ae.com)

Reusable Aerie Mask

Twenty percent of the proceeds from this cute mask goes to Crisis Text Line, a service that provides free 24-hour confidential assistance during this trial time.

_____________________________________________________________________________

5 Pack Cotton Pleated Face Masks ($ 25; luckybrand.com)

Pack of 5 cotton pleated face masks

For each pack of five masks sold, Lucky Brand will donate another five to Los Angeles residents in need through local organizations.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Staceface Protective Face Mask ($ 10; aliceandolivia.com)

Staceface protective mask

Alive & Olivia, whose masks feature designer Stacey Bendet's cute logo, is donating 100,000 masks to healthcare institutions and essential workers who need it.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Cats, Kittens Cotton Mask ($ 9.99; etsy.com)

Cats, kittens Cotton mask

An amazing 100% of the proceeds from these adorable cat and kitten masks benefit animal welfare organizations.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Johnson Girls Cause Face Mask ($ 10; etsy.com)

Face mask with a cause by Johnson girls

Half of the proceeds from these sweet masks made by three sisters will be donated to the University of Washington Emergency Response Fund to Covid.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Charity Mask Triple Layer Cotton Homemade Rainbow Design (from $ 13.25; etsy.com)

Rainbow Home Design Cotton Triple Layer Charity Mask

These handmade rainbow masks in the UK send 10% of the proceeds to the National Health Service.

_____________________________________________________________________________

KnittingBearCrafts Boston Terrier Charity Mask ($ 12.49; etsy.com)

KnittingBearCrafts Boston Terrier Charity Mask ($ 12.59; etsy.com)

Do you love Boston terriers and charity? Invest in one of these beauties, made in Scotland, and 50 pence (about 63 cents) will be sent to the rescue of the Boston Terrier in the United Kingdom.

Note: The above prices reflect the list price of the retailers at the time of publication.