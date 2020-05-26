16-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and iMac Pro with Mini-LED displays rumored to launch in 2021

Apple plans to launch several high-end devices with Mini-LED displays in 2021, including a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro in Q1, a new 16-inch MacBook Pro in Q2, and a new 27-inch iMac in Q2. mid-year, according to Jeff Pu, an analyst at Chinese research firm GF Securities.



This timeline aligns with one shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who recently said that Apple vendors are slated to begin mass production of related components between the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, suggesting than most, if not all Mini-LED devices will launch next year.

A few months ago, Kuo said Apple plans to launch six Mini-LED products by the end of 2021, including 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, a 27-inch iMac Pro, a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a 10.2-inch iPad. and a 7.9-inch mini ‌iPad‌. The analyst said these displays will allow for slimmer and lighter product designs, while offering many of the same benefits of OLED displays used in the latest iPhones, including improved contrast and dynamic range.

The move to Mini-LED displays will also allow Apple to distance itself from the Samsung-dominated OLED display market, according to research firm TrendForce, which also expects a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display to launch in 2021.

Apple is reportedly investing more than $ 300 million in a new Taiwanese factory that is expected to produce Mini-LED and Micro-LED displays for future devices.