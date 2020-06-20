16-year-old boy attacked by a shark in North Carolina

Nick Arthur was jumping on the waves on a sandbank about 25 feet from shore when he started screaming, his father told CNN.
"At first I thought he was screaming with joy, and then I looked at him and saw the shark," said Tim Arthur.
"I was yelling 'Take it from me. Let me go' and I took action," said Arthur.
Arthur said his daughter swam to shore while he and his son battled the shark. Arthur said he kicked the shark close to his nose while Nick hit him with the hand. The shark released Nick's thigh while trying to pinch his hand, allowing Nick to swim free.
The attack occurred in the ocean near Vehicle Ramp 25, about 2.5 miles south of the village of Salvo, according to the National Park Service.
The Arthur family was visiting Cape Hatteras National Seashore from their home in Oak Ridge, North Carolina, near Winston-Salem.
Nick was taken to a hospital in nearby Nags Head where he was treated for his injuries, according to the National Park Service. He ended up with about 40 tooth tracks on his thigh and received 17 stitches, his father said. He had to stitch his thumb and had scratches on his hand.
Although he was bruised and sore, Arthur said his son is in a good mood and fortunately there appears to be no permanent damage. He said the incident did not sour the family in swimming on the beach, but added that they probably will not go that far in the future.
"You always think it won't be you," said Arthur.