16-year-old charged in 4 fatal DC shootings, police say

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy last Wednesday on suspicion of killing 4 people during a series of violent crimes throughout the Washington, D.C. area.

The fatal shots were reportedly carried out by Michael Mason over a 7-week period between April 7 and May 22 in two separate districts, the Metropolitan Police Department said. They added that at least five other people were injured during the spree.

Mason denied involvement during interviews with homicide detectives, according to an arrest affidavit. One of the alleged victims included a woman who was used as a "human shield" by a person attacked by an armed man, police said.

Police said the fatal shooting involving a woman, Brea Moon, 21, occurred 11 days after Mason was released from juvenile detention.

Mason was identified after authorities used facial recognition software to compare a photo given by a victim to images of Mason on social media, according to a court affidavit, according to the Washington Post. Police added that Mason reportedly attempted to sell a .40 caliber pistol on Instagram after one of the murders.

Mason was charged as an adult with four counts of first-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to kill, assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, police said.

Police also charged Daquan Jones, 19, of northeast DC, with first-degree murder in reference to the Moon murder.

"These people terrorized our communities and we thank everyone who assisted in their arrest," wrote the DC police in Twitter.

An investigation is ongoing.