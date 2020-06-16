16-year-old girl hooks Goliath grouper record on family vacation: "Shocked"

Now that is a trap.

A teenage girl from Farmington, Minnesota, was quite surprised when she wobbled in what turned out to be a mere Goliath that broke world records while on vacation with her family in Florida.

Reegan Werner was on a deep-sea fishing trip with his brother, mother and stepfather near Marco Island on May 31, the Twin Cities pioneering press reported. During the excursion, Werner hooked the fish of his life, which also turned out to be his first catch of the day.

"I was, like, in shock," said the 115-pound Werner of the 583-pound fish. “My biggest fish before that was salmon. I was like, dang, I want to catch another. "

According to Pioneer Press, the fish was 83 inches long and 75 inches in circumference, breaking the current world record of 366 pounds for women caught in 1965. The Goliath grouper's overall record still stands at 680 pounds, and was hooked in 1961. by Lynn Joyner, reported the International Game Fish Association.

The impressive catch was drawn after a 15-minute fight, where Werner was able to measure it, and take a photo with it, before it was released.

In Florida, the Goliath grouper is a protected species and harvesting fish is prohibited.