16-year-old mother shot to death in Chicago calls for change: "I don't want my son to be another statistic"

A Chicago woman whose 16-year-old son was killed earlier this year told "The Story" on Wednesday night that she refuses to be remembered as "another statistic."

Valencia Pullum described Darius "DJ" Lane Jr. as an adorable boy who had "big dreams" before being "killed for no reason" on March 28 in a shootout while returning from a local store.

"I am angry that I need answers," Pullum told host Trace Gallagher. "My son left. They took away my baby."

Police identified the vehicle from which the fatal shots were fired as a silver BMW, but the case remains unsolved and no arrests have been made.

"If you know something, just talk," Pullam said on Wednesday, adding that "many people say nothing because they are afraid or think other things like retaliation, which is not the way to go."

DJ's murder is one of a long series of incidents of gun violence involving children and adolescents in Chicago.

As homicides soar in the city, Pullum told Gallagher that he expects the cops "to just do their job," adding, "I don't want my son to be another statistic here."

Joining Pullum was Chicago activist Tio Hardiman, executive director of Violence Interrupters, who called on city leadership "to remove the models of the past."

"They are not working right now in Chicago," he said.

When asked about the root of the violence, Hardiman told Gallagher that "everyone thinks it is related to gangs, but it is not. There are many interpersonal conflicts."

However, Pullum claimed that DJ was not affiliated with any local gang and had no reason to fear for his safety.

"This was totally unexpected," he said. "DJ was loved by so many people, he was a good boy. Everywhere he went, everyone knew who a DJ was."

Pullum said DJ planned to earn his high school diploma and "show everyone I can do it."

"Mommy said, I promise that when this coronavirus ends, I will go back to school and get my high school diploma," he said, adding that his son "liked rap. He said: & # 39; I'm going to get you off the hood, buy you a Lamborghini, and I'm going to prove everyone wrong and earn my own money and do the right thing.

"He said 'I promise you, mom, I'm going to do it', and they took it from me."