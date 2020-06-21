16 years after her late husband's donated organs saved a life, she gave him her kidney to save the same man's life







Granger tells CNN that his life is excellent today and he feels "wonderful," despite the side effects of the steroids he's taking for his last transplant. But in 2004, after living nearly three decades with insulin-dependent diabetes, her doctor broke the news that she needed a transplant.

Those organs come from roofer Bryan Herrington, 35, who lost his life in a tragic fall from a house while working. Granger received Bryan's pancreas and kidney. Bryan donated his heart, lungs, and liver to others.

During the first year after the transplant, Granger was not allowed to know who made the organ donation to save lives, and Terri was not allowed to know who received it. But during that first year, the two exchanged anonymous notes and Christmas cards. Later, Terri was able to send Granger a card by introducing herself and telling Granger about Bryan. When they spoke on the phone the first time, Granger said it seemed like the two of them had known each other all their lives. Over the next 15 years, a close friendship developed.

In 2019, the donated kidney began to fail and Granger received dialysis again. He approached Terri with the news. He had recently considered becoming a living donor and immediately decided that Granger was the person who wanted his kidney. She offered so quickly to be his donor that Granger thought it was a joke.