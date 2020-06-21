16 years after her late husband's donated organs saved a life, she gave him her kidney to save the same man's life

Granger tells CNN that his life is excellent today and he feels "wonderful," despite the side effects of the steroids he's taking for his last transplant. But in 2004, after living nearly three decades with insulin-dependent diabetes, her doctor broke the news that she needed a transplant.
Those organs come from roofer Bryan Herrington, 35, who lost his life in a tragic fall from a house while working. Granger received Bryan's pancreas and kidney. Bryan donated his heart, lungs, and liver to others.
During the first year after the transplant, Granger was not allowed to know who made the organ donation to save lives, and Terri was not allowed to know who received it. But during that first year, the two exchanged anonymous notes and Christmas cards. Later, Terri was able to send Granger a card by introducing herself and telling Granger about Bryan. When they spoke on the phone the first time, Granger said it seemed like the two of them had known each other all their lives. Over the next 15 years, a close friendship developed.
In 2019, the donated kidney began to fail and Granger received dialysis again. He approached Terri with the news. He had recently considered becoming a living donor and immediately decided that Granger was the person who wanted his kidney. She offered so quickly to be his donor that Granger thought it was a joke.
Bryan and Terri Herrington were not only the same for Granger, but also Granger's wife Pam. He says he took Terri with his offer so that his wife could be his caretaker after the surgery. Today, Terri's kidney is sitting right next to the kidney donated by her late husband. Terri says, "We are back together."
Dr. Mark Johnson, who operated on Terri during the transplant at UF Health Shands Hospital, told CNN that Terri not only increased Granger's life expectancy but also improved her quality of life. He says Granger could expect this kidney to last another 10 to 14 years and that it is common for donated kidneys that were unable to remain in transplant patients, even after new ones were placed. He also said that he is not aware of another case of a husband and wife donating organs to the same person.
While Granger and Terri are closer now than ever, there is an issue where they can't seem to see each other face to face. Terri, who lives in Pensacola, is a staunch fan of the Florida Seminoles, and Granger is retiring for the University of Florida Gators. Terri says she expects the kidney to "pump up some Seminole blood and change it." Granger, who lives in Wacissa, Florida, simply said, "That is not going to happen."
One thing they both agree on is the importance of organ donation.
Terri wants people to know that when you donate, you are not only helping one person, but you are helping their families, "I would do anything longer with my husband." Granger is urging people to become organ donors because "You are saving someone else's life, that maybe you should live and tell a story like mine."