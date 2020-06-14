17-foot python caught in Florida







But as soon as he saw his latest capture, he knew it would be one to remember.

Kimmel, owner of Martin County Trapping & Wildlife Rescue, had gone out to the Florida Everglades last week in hopes of catching a giant Burmese python.

He made his way to a secluded island where he saw alligator droppings and a black snake, but then he encountered a giant python who instantly knew it was special. "My heart started pounding," Kimmel told CNN. "I've caught big before, but this one seemed extra large."

He was definitely bullied by the snake, he said, but he's not known as a Python Cowboy for nothing. After a brief fight and an unpleasant bite, which was captured in his YouTube video, Kimmel was able to grab the snake's head and successfully drag it back to his boat, where he sacrificed it.

Kimmel awaits the state authorities for an official measure. When he measured the snake at home, it was about 17 feet long and estimated to weigh between 130 and 150 pounds, he said. The largest python caught in Florida was 18 feet 8 inches long, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Pythons started appearing in the Everglades in the 1980s, most likely abandoned by pet owners when they got too big to handle. Some may have escaped from a breeding facility destroyed during Hurricane Andrew in 1992. Now wildlife officials estimate that there could be as many as 100,000 pythons living in the Everglades. Snakes kill indigenous animals, including raccoons, otters, birds, and even alligators. Kimmel plans to sell the snake skin on his website. He said he will also receive a payment from the Florida Python Action Team, which pays people to eliminate invasive species. "I was proud to have won the top and I knew I was going to get a good salary," said Kimmel. "But most of all, a snake that size can really get anywhere, so I was excited to get this dangerous predator out of the ecosystem."

CNN's Alaa Elassar contributed to this report.





