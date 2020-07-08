17 shots fired, 4 killed in violent 12 hours in Chicago

At least 17 people were shot in Chicago from Monday night through Tuesday morning, with four killed.

Three of the shots left three or more people injured, according to data compiled by the Chicago Tribune, and police said six of the victims were injured in a single attack.

The chain of violence continues since a bloody Independence Day weekend that saw at least 67 people shot, 18 fatally, including four children. The week before, five children were caught in the crossfire that left three dead. And by the end of the holiday weekend on Monday morning, more than 1,800 people had been shot in Chicago, nearly 500 more than at this time last year.

Some city officials, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot, point to the coronavirus pandemic, closings, and the impact of the virus on the economy from increased armed violence. They also point to ongoing tensions stemming from the ongoing George Floyd police murder as a factor.

Other analysts argue that continued violence stems from Chicago's inability to control gangs.

"The root causes of gangs worldwide are based on the same concepts: fractured society, deprivation of rights with all the infrastructure and resources of society, such as education, employment, family structure, single-parent homes, cyclical crimes and criminal influences, poor housing and medical care, poor education and educational preparedness, "Robert Clark, a former FBI agent assigned to the Chicago gangs, who now works as the superintendent of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, told Fox News.

He continued: "And the lack of sufficient, effective, and sustained community programming, as well as confidence in community programs. Crime leaders, organized crime, gangs, and more are focused on making money."

