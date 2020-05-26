17-year-old boy becomes Georgia's youngest victim of coronavirus





Children and teens are the least likely to be infected with COVID-19, but there are exceptions. There have been reports of younger people dealing with stress and some even die from it. The latest young victim is a 17-year-old boy from Fulton County, who reportedly died of complications from the coronavirus. He is the youngest victim in the state of Georgia. It is worth noting that the young victim is that she had a pre-existing condition. It has been mentioned over and over that people, regardless of age, who have a medical condition are at risk of contracting the COVID-19 strain. The teenager's identity was not disclosed or mentioned on the Georgia Department of Health website. The victim was confirmed by DPH spokeswoman Nancy Nydam. Before the death of the 17-year-old, the youngest victim in Georgia was a 22-year-old woman from Muscogee County in western Georgia. Children often show mild or no symptoms of COVID-19. However, health officials have warned that an inflammatory condition in children is possibly related to the coronavirus. Last week, several children were reportedly dealing with MIS-C, also known as Multisystemic Inflammatory Syndrome, AJC.com reported. As of this writing, DPH has not confirmed any deaths related to this condition. Symptoms to watch out for include a prolonged fever that lasts at least four days. Their eyes would become very red, the rashes would spread throughout the body, a redness or peeling on the palms of the hands and the soles of the feet, they would experience abdominal pain and vomiting or diarrhea. Although COVID-19 cases affecting children are less severe, the new warning about a rare condition has raised concerns. Children & # 39; s Healthcare of Atlanta confirmed that a team of infectious disease and cardiology experts are investigating the matter in Atlanta and some show symptoms and inflammation similar to those of Kawasaki. It's considered a rare condition, but New York health officials have already issued a warning about the rare inflammatory syndrome. There have been at least 64 infected children in the state. Health experts are already treating the symptoms, even if it may not be directly related to the coronavirus. There are now more than 1,800 people who have died from the COVID-19 virus in Georgia since the outbreak began. The median age of deaths remains 73.6 years, according to the Georgia Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

Teens who experienced pain more than once a week were twice as likely to miss school days in the previous period. Alaric Duan / Unsplash

.



