17-year-old boy dies after being rescued from New Jersey waters

The 17-year-old boy rescued from the waters off Perth Amboy, New Jersey, reportedly died Thursday night.

The teenager, identified by family members on PIX 11 as Johnny Vasquez, was pulled out of Raritan Bay around 5 p.m. After voluntarily going to the waters near the Perth Amboy Yacht Club about three hours earlier, authorities said.

He was taken to Hackensack Medical Center in cardiac arrest, but could not be saved.

"Johnny was a special boy," his family said in a statement to the news station. "He was a young man with a heart of gold and a whole world in front of him."

The teenager's family said Johnny was autistic and suffered from epilepsy.