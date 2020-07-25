17-year-old from New York City, shot to death in front of his house

A 911 call from a male shot sent New York City officials to a Brooklyn address where they found a 17-year-old boy killed by a gunshot wound to the head, police said Saturday.

It happened on Friday night at a public housing project in Crown Heights.

The victim, Jahiem Guinn, died where he had lived, New York Police said.

The cause of the shooting was not immediately clear, the New York Post reported. There were no arrests.

Police officers were investigating another Crown Heights homicide that occurred on Friday afternoon. The victim in that case was a 39-year-old man whose name was not immediately released, according to the Post.

Shootings in New York City have increased more than 68 percent in all five boroughs so far this year compared to the same period in 2019, WPIX-TV reported Saturday.