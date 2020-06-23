17-year-old shot in Seattle protest zone

The shooting took place around 10 p.m. On Sunday, police said, as protesters marched from CHOP to downtown Seattle. The teenager was taken to a Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said, but declined to speak to investigators.

He was released from the hospital after treatment.

There were reports of a second victim, but police were unable to confirm whether it was true.

The incident on Sunday is the second consecutive day that a shooting was reported in or near the CHOP. A 19-year-old man was shot dead Saturday and another suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. The suspect remains at large.