1,798 words that prove how obsessed Donald Trump is with the history of the West Point ramp

It turned out to be something very different: a window on a deeply insecure president obsessed with an episode of perceived weakness after the opening speech he delivered to the West Point cadets a week earlier.

Trump devoted 1,798 words to retelling the story of his speech to the cadets and his tentative and tentative walk down a ramp after the address. For comparison, Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg speech was 272 words, or about a sixth in length.

The count, which also included a recreation by Trump of his walk down the ramp, lasted 14 minutes and 15 seconds, according to Philip Bump of The Washington Post. As such, he ate one in eight minutes of Trump's speech. And the speech lasted almost an hour and 45 minutes!

It doesn't take a professional psychologist, or a mind reader, to understand what's going on here: the president, always concerned with looking weak or not in full control, is obsessed with the ramp incident and does absolutely everything he does. You can to reshape the narrative to look better in the eyes of the public.

There is a 0% chance that ANY speechwriter will put this riff in Trump's prepared remarks for the Tulsa leadership. Or that someone in Trump's orbit thought to himself: Do you know what a good idea would be? Spend a large part of this speech re-litigating an episode that raised questions about the President's health and ability!

But because Trump does what he wants, and because many of his actions are dictated by his own ego rather than any kind of coherent political message or strategy, you get things like what happened on Saturday night: such a desperate man for avoiding being considered so weak or fragile that he spends an excessive amount of time retelling a story that makes him look bad before a crowd that, at best, is marginally interested.

(Side note: There was no context before Trump began the West Point story. He had just spoken about how successfully he had dealt with the coronavirus, referred to him by the racist term "Kung Flu," and simply started talking about West Point.)

I'm not going to extract the whole riff of 1,798 words here, because asking you to read something that took almost 15 minutes to say is a bridge too far even for me, but there are some lines from the masterpiece that you really should see.

* "So we walked like the equivalent of about three blocks, which was fine. We went up on stage, which is fine. They make speeches. Then I made a speech. It lasted a long time, I don't know, maybe 45 minutes, maybe more. I don't know, but a long time. The sun is falling on me. Okay. But they said to me before the speech: "Sir, would you like to greet each cadet, each cadet, or maybe they will be in groups of two. Would you like to say hello? So. Yes. Like this. Almost 600 times, you know what it is, 600 times. " (Trump is laying the groundwork here why he walked so slowly down the ramp at the end of the speech. Except that he has repeatedly insisted that it was because the ramp was very slippery. Not because it was hot and had been on stage for a long time. Then. ..)

* "I was on stage for hours, hours. Sun, I got home I had a nice tan. Meaning – I mean, I had a nice sunburn. No, the sun is going right like that. But I make the speech. Right I greet him probably for an hour and a half, maybe more but for that. (Again, Trump suggests that the slow walk was due to being exhausted. Except the ramp! It's slippery!)

* "I left early in the morning to get there. Now it's a bit late in the afternoon, many of these counterfeiters were with us. Then they know it. He said, 'Sir, now we can leave the stage.' I said, "Great, General, let's go. I'll follow him "and he says like this:" Right here, sir. "And I left." (So, were you tired then? Or …)

"" I said, & # 39; General. I have a problem, in general, because I am wearing leather shoes, which is good if you walk on flat surfaces. It is not good for ramps. And if I fall, look at all those who press there. Look at that. " (Are the shoes? It's the shoes!)

* "This was a steel ramp. It didn't have a handrail. It was like an ice skating rink. And I said, 'General, I have a problem'. And he didn't understand that at first. I said there was no shape. You understood that I only greeted almost 600 times. I just made a big speech. I sat down for other speeches. They're baking me. They're baking me like a cake. " (But it was the shoes, right? Not because you were tired or hot?)

* "I said, 'General, there's no way I can go down that ramp without falling off my ass, General. I don't have a railing.' (" Modern presidential ")

* "Or I can go down this very steep, really, really, really, it's an ice skating rink. It's brutal. So I said, 'General, get ready because I could grab it so fast.' ( Watch the original video and decide for yourself if the ramp was "really, really, really" steep).

* "Now he's standing there, big and strong guy, and he has these shoes, but they are loaded with rubber at the bottom. Because I looked, the first thing I did was look at his shoes and mine, very Very slippery. (So ​​did the general have "rubber-laden" shoes? And was that the "first" thing Trump did?)

* "So then, what's up? I start the journey inch by inch. Right? And I was really inclined. I didn't like that. I didn't like this photo. This photo I'm sure will be a fake news announcement. So I I bowed, right? And I'm going like this. " (It is at this point that Trump recreates the slow, dragged walk up the steep ramp "very, very, very").

* "And finally we almost got to the end and the fake news, the most dishonest humans cut it off. You know why? Because when I was 10 feet tall I said, 'General, I'm sorry and ran for the rest. Didn't he? He looked pretty handsome that, that was the only good thing. I wouldn't want to run through everything because the fall there would definitely be bad. So I took these little steps. I ran for the last 10 – – and by the way, his treadmill. Take a look in almost (every) case, it ends just before running. " (First, he didn't run the last 10 feet. Second, I know this because "fake news" ran the entirety of his trip down the ramp. Also, what does "looking handsome" have to do with anything? ?)

* "That is a little expensive, it is silk because they look better. They have a better shine for them. And I don't want to put water in my tie and I don't want to drink much. So I raised the water. I see we have a small glass of water. Where the hell did this water come from? Right? Where did it come from? And I looked at my tie, because I did. I drank water and it spilled on your tie. It doesn't look good for long and frankly, the tie is never the So I put it to my lip and then I say, because I don't want to, just in case, and they gave me another disease. " (In which Trump suggests his very strange drinking water with both hands It was because he didn't want to get water on his very expensive silk tie, which, as everyone knows, has a "better shine to them."

* "Anyway, that's a long story, but here's the story." (Yes it is.)

So yes. In the midst of a historic moment of racial reckoning and with a pandemic still raging in nearly half of the nation's states, the President of the United States remains more focused on rethinking his way down a ramp after a speech by graduation. Priorities, people.