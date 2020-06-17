18 people arrested for breaking quarantine are still jailed in Hawaii

HONOLULU – Most of the 21 people who are part of a group calling themselves a misunderstood, nature-loving family were jailed Tuesday for allegedly violating the quarantine of Hawaii travelers, even after they agreed to return to Los Angeles.

Eligio Bishop, the leader of the group known as the Carbon Nation, was released Monday with two other people after he did not oppose the violation of the Hawaii quarantine, which aims to curb the spread of the coronavirus on the islands.

After his release, they took a flight to Los Angeles, but Bishop told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he is waiting for his remaining "family" to join him.

"I am outside, but my people are not. My family is not. My family is still trapped in those cells," he said.

The other 18 will be released soon, after all their paperwork and discussions with their attorneys are completed, Hawaii County Attorney's Office Mitch Roth said.

"We are working on everyone else," he said. "They should be out by the end of the week."

Bishop and his group arrived in Hawaii on June 7 and 8. On Oct. 8, Bishop and others were seen on a beach where Bishop petted a sea turtle, police said.

"I definitely didn't know it wasn't allowed. I've never seen such a large turtle before," he said. "I've never seen a free turtle in the ocean before."

All travelers, tourists, and residents arriving in Hawaii must obey a mandatory 14-day quarantine, which does not allow people to leave a hotel room or residence for anything other than a medical emergency.

As of Tuesday, 740 people tested positive for the coronavirus and 17 people died, according to the Hawaii Department of Health.

Bishop said they did not know that Hawaii officials took quarantine seriously, despite the fact that he and others signed documents at the airport acknowledging the quarantine order.

"So an honest mistake because we all had the impression that it was just like anywhere else in the states where it's not that serious." he said. "People were still outside, hanging around."

Bishop says he is often described as a cult leader, but said the distinction surprises him.

"The first time I heard that, I thought it was great," he said. "Me? A black man, a cult leader? I'm from the neighborhood."

They have been misunderstood in all the places where they have lived, including Costa Rica, he said.

"We are a group of African Americans who protest our conditions by leaving them," he said. "They just make us look crazy on the Internet."

Members of the Coal Nation follow a vegan diet and believe, among other things, that all people are different shades of brown, member Kendra Carter said Monday.

Police decided not to arrest Carter and another woman so that they could remain with their children without involving child protective services.

The group traveled to Hawaii in search of nature, Carter said. They planned to make Hawaii their home, until they began receiving death threats, he said.

"My daughter and wife are there," Bishop said, referring to an Airbnb rental property where some group members were staying and where people were threatening. "And I thought he was very scared for their lives because you just don't know what people are going to do." They then left Hawaii before Bishop's release.

Jessica Lani Rich, president of the Hawaii Visitor Aloha Society, which helps tourists, said she hopes the remaining 18 will be on the same flight. A grant is funding a flight assistance program for people who break the quarantine, he said.

His organization was busy handling logistical details, including luggage, and making sure they got their IDs from the authorities.

"It's aloha oe for the Carbon Nation," he said, using a common Hawaiian farewell.