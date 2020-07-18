18 policemen injured in Chicago protest

By
Zaheer
-
0
2


A large group gathered to protest around 4:20 p.m. local time, the department said. Officers were there "providing security and protecting their right of first amendment to a peaceful assembly," the statement said.

As they approached a statue of Christopher Columbus, some people in the crowd used rocks, fireworks, frozen bottles and other objects to attack the officers, according to the statement.

The attack resulted in 18 officers injured, according to the statement. Some were taken to area hospitals by paramedics for additional treatment, and others were treated on-site.

According to the statement, around 12 people were arrested and could face charges that may include assault on a police officer, mob action and / or other serious crimes.

Woman arrested after New York Police Chief and 3 officers were injured after clash with protesters

The incident comes two days after three New York police officers and a senior chief were injured after a confrontation with protesters.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested for hitting officers with a cane while trying to arrest a protester, the department said.

"Three officers violently attacked by protesters crossing the Brooklyn Bridge," department said on its verified Twitter page. "The officers suffered serious injuries. This is not a peaceful protest, this will not be tolerated."



