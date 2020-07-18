18 policemen injured in Chicago protest

A large group gathered to protest around 4:20 p.m. local time, the department said. Officers were there "providing security and protecting their right of first amendment to a peaceful assembly," the statement said.

As they approached a statue of Christopher Columbus, some people in the crowd used rocks, fireworks, frozen bottles and other objects to attack the officers, according to the statement.

The attack resulted in 18 officers injured, according to the statement. Some were taken to area hospitals by paramedics for additional treatment, and others were treated on-site.

According to the statement, around 12 people were arrested and could face charges that may include assault on a police officer, mob action and / or other serious crimes.