18 ways to sustain the fight against racism (Opinion)

A new awareness of racism and individual privileges is a valuable start. But systemic racism is woven into every political and institutional structure, and unconscious biases influence all of our interactions. Being "against racism" is not enough; we must actively job to end racism. Addressing interpersonal racism in our social spheres is valuable; But more importantly, we need to dismantle the racism embedded in organizational policies, to ensure that systemic power is shared equitably.

So in response to my friends' questions and their sincere desire to help, here are commitments that good white people – indeed, people of all races – can continually make to fight anti-black racism.

1. I will feel comfortable saying, "That is racist." Call racist policies, power dynamics and comments, all the time. While this little action may not immediately change systems or minds, it will open up the conversations that lead to change.

two) I will use my social networks forever. Don't detach racist people. Instead, publicly challenge the bigots they express, and do it repeatedly, because changing your mind takes time, and your online participation could educate dozens of silent viewers. Remember that racialized people can and should react emotionally to racism, because it is hurting them. But if racism doesn't directly harm you, keep your temper under control, because cruel racism discourse increases social consequences and harm to blacks. Try to participate patiently, objectively and respectfully, and use your social networks to encourage your friends to participate in concrete actions that increase equity.

3. I will search, learn and amplify the black voices. Choose and share anti-racist books, art, articles, and speeches created by black and racialized people. I wouldn't hire a mechanic who had never driven a car; Similarly, make sure your education about race comes from people with a lived experience of racism, who imparts a deep and lifelong experience of how these systems work.

4. I will accept the concept of privilege. For centuries, racialized people have been denied opportunities; This has been particularly explicit and persistent for blacks and indigenous people. This means that other races have experienced less competition and comparatively better access to education, jobs, loans, housing, land, inheritance, health care, and second chances in the legal system. Recognize that resources and benefits must now be reallocated, equally, among people of all races because centuries of injustice must be corrected.

5. I will not call the police for minor matters. When conflicts involve black people (or indigenous, Muslim, visibly weird, homeless, mentally ill or otherwise objective people), we should try to scale down, solve problems, or just leave the situation whenever possible. Don't involve the police unless it's an immediate matter of life and death, because, as recent headlines have made it indisputably clear, the presence of the police increases the risk of lethal harm to blacks.

6. I will lobby leaders to end police violence. Find a large, trusted, black-led, community-based organization in your area, learn about their concerns, and follow their suggestions for action. Set a monthly reminder to contact government representatives, urging them to increase accountability for police violence, demilitarize police forces, and divert funds to education, mental health care, crisis teams, harm reduction centers, and housing affordable; social initiatives that help communities prosper.

7. I will attend the protests. Factors such as age, disability, child care needs, and legal status prevent many people from leaving. For those who can, attending protests is a crucial and much-appreciated alias. Participate calmly as mounting tension increases the risk for black protesters. And calmly place your body close to blacks, because their presence will reduce your risk of harm.

8. I will record questionable interactions. Your cell phone camera is a powerful tool against racism. When you see a racially charged interaction, tap the record. If you feel safe, calmly approach and scale down the situation, using slow body language and a soft voice. In protests, record the distinctive characteristics of anyone who commits physical harm, but avoid details that can identify victims, to protect them from retaliation. Record individual long videos, as raw images are more persuasive. If you document a racist situation, publicize it online (with the victim's consent whenever possible). When watching videos of racist conflicts, research and share the contact information of the relevant government or business leader, urging your network to express your disapproval directly to those in power.

9. I will believe the survivors of racism. BIPOC (blacks and indigenous people, and all people of color) have been talking about racism for hundreds of years. The only thing that has changed is the ubiquity of the cameras that can now provide evidence. Believe in people when they call racism. When someone identifies a racist incident, a great response is "I'm so sorry it happened. Thanks for telling me. How can I help?"

10. I am going to question prejudice. Some people believe that BIPOCs are "too biased" to effectively discuss race. A counter-thought: Is it logical to think that whites are too partial to speak of whites? The truth is that all humans, and all curated sources of information, are inherently biased. The best way to compensate for bias is to recognize it. Search for information from multiple sources, including grassroots sources, and ask questions: What financial or political interests could this story advance? Whose voice was amplified? Whose voice is missing? Am I equally aware of the opposite position? What status quo does this story protect?

11. "I will see the color," including whiteness. For many people, hearing the word "White" feels awkward, even confrontational. Many people position white men as the "default human", regardless of race or identity, and have opinions that are in some way "neutral" or "impartial". Meanwhile, all the others are presented as "others", with "biased" opinions or "identity politics". But avoiding the idea of ​​whiteness or claiming that "race doesn't matter" actually closes important conversations about racism. If we feel too uncomfortable to "see the color," we will misinterpret lingering patterns of how people of different colors are treated.

12. I will recognize the ways I value proximity to whiteness. Consider how some races rank as "respectable," "hardworking," or "nonthreatening," in contrast to other races. These beliefs, while superficially positive, are actually limiting and unfairly benefit some communities, at the expense of others. Challenge these unfair hierarchies, especially if you are a member of a group that benefits from "proximity to whiteness" on this unspoken scale.

13. I will be my child's first anti-racist role model. When you encounter racism in public interactions, at social gatherings, or with family, lead by example. Your child will have the power to follow your example. Breathe role-playing games with your kids, like "That's racist!", "That's unfair!" Or "Treat everyone the same!" Teach children to support children who report racism in solidarity, since support means that the marginalized child is more likely to be believed. Diversify the people your child admires: Find black healthcare providers and activities with black leaders. Buy black dolls. Choose books and shows with joyous black protagonists: characters who are not enslaved, are not servants, who do not hate their own appearances, who are not portrayed as victims, and who do not require "saving," characters their children would be proud to emulate. Older children need to learn about historical racism. But even more importantly, during their formative years, children need to see and experience people of all races directly as true equals and role models.

14. I will bring blacks to positions of power. Make sure your workplace recruits, hires and promotes skilled black people, and pay handsomely, as research shows managers choose to pay black women just 62 cents for every dollar they would pay a white man for the same job. Ask your employer to provide anti-oppression training. Treat black coworkers with due respect, including presenting them with their full titles and recognitions. If you're invited to speak or attend an all-white panel, suggest qualified people of color to add to the lineup. All workers have some influence, albeit unofficial, on the success of their colleagues. Leverage your influence to fuel the trajectories of black colleagues by highlighting their strengths and suggesting that they move forward. Equitable distribution of professional power is one of the most valuable acts of ally.

15. I will accept the inconvenience. When talking about racism, defensive reactions are common, especially for beginners. These feelings will become more manageable with repeated exposure and a deeper understanding. When emotions arise, resist the urge to react immediately. Sit uncomfortably. Consider what status quo your feelings might maintain. Don't let your discomfort silence or divert important conversations. Anti-racism work is often uncomfortable; Fortunately, discomfort will not kill us.

16. I will work to change policies. Systemic racism is infinitely more damaging than interpersonal racism. So while it is good to adjust our personal beliefs, it is more important to remember that working against racism is not about changing hearts, but about changing systems.

It is crucial that we take concrete actions that equitably redistribute money and power. Examples include promoting BIPOC in leadership roles, so that organizational decisions better reflect the community; post correct voting information in the most diverse neighborhoods you can reach; or create a donation campaign to support a black-led anti-racism or community organization.

Consider researching and sharing resources to help neighbors reduce conflict without law enforcement, or lobby leaders to cut police department budgets to make more funds available for community services or mobilize your friends. to write the avalanche of emails that convince a politician to Change a harmful policy.

17. I will donate money. Find the nearest chapter of a large black-led organization that is working to increase equity for black and racialized people and donate generously. Support decriminalization and amnesty for minor cannabis charges, abolition of the cash bond, vocal boycotts of companies that use prison labor, and dismantling of unfair voter ID laws. Shake for reallocation of police funds and police accountability. Contribute time and money to these causes, and establish that your donations be repeated monthly, because dismantling the fight against blackness and racism is a far-reaching task.

18. I will hold this energy. You shouldn't take another videotaped death to motivate anti-racist action. These injustices are ongoing, so the work to do justice must also be ongoing.

Working against racism is not a means of self-improvement. The goal is not for each individual to become more loving or more "tolerant." Anti-racism work should be a series of concrete actions that considerably change power and money in a more equitable distribution. We need to dismantle unbalanced systems and rebuild them fairly. Each of us has the ability to write to our leaders, motivate our employers, add our voices to this revolution, protest and fight for real change. As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. urged, we must never put the search for peace above the search for justice.

This is an electrified moment in world history, and 2020 will be remembered and studied as a time of great upheaval and positive rebellion. We all have the opportunity to join this wave against the injustice of anti-black racism and significantly change the systems around us. The civil rights movement is still going on today. Participate in it: with your body. With your dollars. With your actions.