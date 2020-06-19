18-year-old security guard shot dead by agents in California

Los Angeles County security guards shot and killed an armed security guard from an auto shop Thursday night, according to a report.

The man, identified by his boss for CBSLA as Andrés Guardado, 18 years old., was shot at approximately 6 p.m. after fleeing from the deputies in the city of Gardena.

"The police approached him, pointed their guns at him, and he ran because he was afraid, and they shot and killed him," Andrew Heney, the store's owner, told the network. "It has a clean background and everything. No reason."

First, it was unclear what prompted the police to respond to the location.

When officers first saw Guardado, he "pulled out a gun" and fled, a sheriff's department spokesman said at a press conference.

"The agents engaged in a short search between the two businesses, at some point the agents contacted the suspect and that was when the shooting occurred," the spokesman said.

The auto shop owner told the store that Guardado was working outside to deter a recent series of graffiti.