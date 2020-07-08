180 alleged victims of extrajudicial executions found in Burkina Faso's graves, according to a rights group

Most of the bodies were found dumped along roads, under bridges, and in fields outside the city of Djibo. Some were discovered in the city between November and June, the rights group said, citing interviews with residents.
Residents told HRW that those buried between March and April were found blindfolded and shot.
"The existing information points to government security forces, so it is essential to have impartial investigations, duly assembled evidence, and to inform families about what happened to their loved ones," Dufka said in the statement.
The human rights group says government forces control the city, but added that none of the locals it interviewed had seen the killings and that HRW was unable to independently verify local claims that government forces were responsible.
Dissemination of conflicts
The human rights group said Burkina Faso's defense minister, Moumina Cherif Sy, had promised to investigate the allegations when the organization contacted the government with its findings.
The minister suggested that the killings could have been carried out by Islamist armed groups that terrorized parts of the country during the relevant period.
In a letter to HRW, the minister said that "it was sometimes difficult for these populations to differentiate between Armed Terrorist Groups and Defense and Security Forces," adding that the terrorists have been "wearing the uniform or using logistical means" of the defending. cash.
Clothing and physical characteristics were used to identify the tribe to which the victims belonged, HRW said. The group urged authorities to work with the United Nations to exhume and return the bodies to the families of the victims.