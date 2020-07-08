180 alleged victims of extrajudicial executions found in Burkina Faso's graves, according to a rights group

Most of the bodies were found dumped along roads, under bridges, and in fields outside the city of Djibo. Some were discovered in the city between November and June, the rights group said, citing interviews with residents.

Residents told HRW that those buried between March and April were found blindfolded and shot.

HRW Sahel director Corinne Dufka called on the Burkina Faso government to "urgently discover who turned Djibo into a death camp."

"The existing information points to government security forces, so it is essential to have impartial investigations, duly assembled evidence, and to inform families about what happened to their loved ones," Dufka said in the statement.