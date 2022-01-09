“1883” is a prequel to “Yellowstone” that follows the life of Dutton family with his ranch in Montana. 1883 series will follow the life of Dutton family before their life in Montana. If you want to know more about Dutton family, don’t miss this episode in 1883 season 1. To know more about what 1883 season 1 is bringing, stay tuned!!

What is 1883 season 1 about?

The official synopsis reads, “A prequel to “Yellowstone,” “1883” follows the Dutton family as they flee poverty in Texas and embark on a journey through the Great Plains to seek a better future in Montana.”

When is episode 4 of season 1 coming?

The date is not far away. Episode 4 of “1883” is coming on 9 January 2022. If you have not watched the series yet go watch out other episodes.

What will episode 4 bring?

Episode 4 of the season titles- ” The Crossing” The official synopsis of the episode reads, “The group faces the harrowing task of crossing the river with their wagons and supplies; Thomas and Noemi grow closer.”

Who are in the cast of “1883” series?

The series has been created by Taylor Sheridan. It stars Tim McGraw as James Dutton. We will also see,

Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan

Faith Hill as Margaret Dutton

Isabel May as Elsa

LaMonica Garrett as Thomas

Marc Rissmann as Josef

What is the cast saying about “1883”?

Sam Elliot playing Shea Brennan said to the Deadline, ““It all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer.” He further says, “I think the western genre speaks clearly to both of us. The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature and man against himself. It’s all there, in 1883, and I’m honored to be a part of it.” “This is the opportunity of a lifetime. The Duttons are a formidable family, and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team,” said Faith Hill to Deadline. Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, MTV Entertainment Group also talked to Deadline and spoke, “Yellowstone is a massive hit show with tens of millions of fans – with 1883, we are taking those fans back to the origin story, and in the process, turning the Yellowstone world into a global hit franchise to fuel the growth of Paramount+. We are thrilled to have Sam, Tim and Faith as the stars of Taylor Sheridan’s new series exclusively for Paramount+ around the world.”

The cast is really excited about the new season of 1883 and thrilled for the season’s episodes.

Tim McGraw playing as James Dutton further said, “This is truly a dream job. Taylor has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The Duttons are tremendous characters, and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this, and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew.” So, the viewers are super excited for the season’s episode and so is the cast. The latest episode 4 will be hitting the screens on 9 January 2022. Be ready for an amazing show!!