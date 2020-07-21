19 students test positive for coronavirus after attending graduation, graduation: Missouri HS

At least 21 people, including 19 students, have tested positive for COVID-19, after attending an outdoor graduation ceremony and prom in Missouri earlier this month, according to school officials Monday.

St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, a northwest suburb of St Louis, organized the ceremony on July 8, and the prom was held on July 10. The school was subsequently notified that 19 students and two guests tested positive for the virus. All those infected experienced symptoms.

"Upon learning of the first positive case, we inform all families with students who attended any of the events, and encourage them to follow the guidance recommended by local health officials and the CDC, including monitoring their children for any symptom of COVID-19 ". according to a school press release.

The school said it was canceling all student activities until August 9, so families could take the necessary precautions before the start of the academic school year, which will begin on August 10. Classes start a week later, in August. 17]

"We will continue to monitor the situation and determine any additional steps that need to be taken," the statement said.

The graduation ceremony was held outdoors, while the graduation dance was held in an "off-site" location, the school said. Santo Domingo President Jim Welby tweeted photos of the outdoor graduation venue, showing rows of white chairs at the school's soccer stadium.

Meanwhile, the school's live feed on Facebook of the graduation ceremony has since been removed, according to the St. Louis KSDK.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said in an interview with St. Louis radio host Marc Cox on Friday that he is pushing for schools to reopen this fall, although he acknowledged that most students are likely to contract the virus.

"These children have to go back to school," said Parson. “They are at the lowest possible risk and if they get COVID-19, they will, and they will when they go to school, they will not go to hospitals, they will not have to. sit in doctors' offices. "

He continued: "They are going to go home, and they will get through it, and most things turn out to be like this if you look at the science," according to the Kansas City Star.

The coronavirus has killed more than 140,000 people in the US since the start of the pandemic, with 31 of those deaths involving children under the age of 15, according to a July 15 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. of Diseases. Meanwhile, at least 157 people have died between the ages of 15-24.

"At this time, we are focusing on communicating with our school community, as well as working with local health officials and the Archdiocese of St. Louis to ensure that all guidelines and protocols are followed," the school added Monday. We continue to plan for the school year, we are keeping our students' physical, spiritual, intellectual and emotional health at the forefront. "

Details regarding a return to St. Dominic High School will be shared with families next week.