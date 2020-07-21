19-year-old mother who was killed in Seattle's CHOP files file lawsuit against city: report

“ The mother of a 19-year-old girl who was shot to death at the Seattle CHOP in June filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city on Monday claiming that the dangerous environment likely contributed to her bleeding to death on the street during 20 minutes before CHOP volunteers responded, a report said.

The Seattle Times reported that an attorney for Donnitta Sinclair Martin, the mother of Horace Lorenzo Anderson, Jr., said the city failed in its duty to protect her son. She said that her son was not an activist, but that he was there to learn about the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I feel like my son was not properly cared for," he said, according to the newspaper. "I feel like nobody cared. Lorenzo has been fighting all his life and now I have to fight for him."

The claim painted a chaotic scene in the early morning hours of June 20. The claim, which was filed by the Herrmann Law Group, reportedly says there is a video showing a man pleading with doctors for the Seattle Fire Department to respond to the scene. The man was screaming, "You guys could be saving this man's life right now."

The newspaper said the city has not yet received the claim.

Horace Lorenzo Anderson, Sr., told "Hannity" earlier this month that the city was not receiving answers regarding the death of her son. But the case received more attention after it was made public and ended up receiving a call from President Trump.

The infamous CHOP zone in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood was forcefully cleared after the city leadership finally acted after two deadly shootings and weeks of scrutiny that a city would yield several blocks to protesters and would not allow the input of the first to respond.

