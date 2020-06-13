19-year-old woman killed in quadruple shooting in Bronx Park

A teenage girl died Friday in a quad shooting in a Bronx park, police said.

Police officers responded to a 911 call alerting them to gunshots inside Shoelace Park and found four injured victims: a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the buttocks, a 24-year-old man who was shot in the groin, a boy 16 years old. with a gunshot wound to the ankle, and a 19-year-old girl "shot the body," the NYPD said Saturday.

An ambulance took the 19- and 15-year-olds to Jacobi Hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead, according to police.

The names of the victims have not been released, pending family notification, police said.

The NYPD is looking for the shooter or shooters.