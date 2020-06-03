1918 + 1929 + 1968 = 2020 (opinion)

The national fabric is crumbling before our eyes. The stability in our political and economic systems, the rule of law, the promise of equality of justice, even civility itself, which we once took for granted, seems evanescent. What is happening and why?

What is especially overwhelming about the current moment is that each of these pivotal years seems to have come back to haunt us at the same time. But ghosts survive because they cannot rest, or more precisely in the case of history, because difficult challenges remain unresolved.

What we are witnessing on the streets of the nation is a consequence of American denialism, a profound failure to confront the past and learn from it. The United States has a deep history of persecution and racial oppression, a history that many have long ignored. And so we find ourselves on the brink of an abyss.

Floyd's murder is but the latest chapter in a shameful story, a story riddled with the indescribable. murder of innocent black citizens

In fact, for many decades, Thousands of black men and women have died at the hands of white Americans in large cities, small towns, and isolated rural villages.

The blatant actions of crowds, individuals, and law enforcement officials have been responsible for brutalizing countless black Americans. And only very rarely have the perpetrators been punished

The nation's collective reluctance to face the violent history of American race relations, despite urgent appeals from some, continues prevent significant progress between white America and people of color.

What is required to correct this situation is a commitment to look honestly and fairly at ourselves and at our past. But in the Donald Trump era, it is not irrational to fear that denialism has the upper hand.

In fact, the President has built his entire career by deforming reality to his liking. His political project is a manifestation of American denialism in its purest form: anti-science, anti-experience, anti-fact, anti-history itself. In fact, Trump is the product and proselytizing of denialism.

And this is precisely what makes our current moment so tense. We are dealing with multiplying crises, epic in scale: the new coronavirus, a revival of white nationalism, and a frustrated and furious political body, each of which would have been a serious challenge to American lives and livelihoods. In the economic sphere, the country is reeling with unemployment levels not seen since the Great Depression while in the political sphere, the president continues to make spurious claims about voting by mail , potentially undermining the confidence of the American people in their elections.

The confluence of all of this at once, with even more challenges like looming climate change, threatens our very existence.

But the President is trying to deny his way out of all this, misleading the public about the severity of Covid-19, while simultaneously minimizing The true threat of systemic racism.

And yet, the overlap of the fatalities of the victims of the coronavirus and the black and brown people who have been brutally and unnecessarily murdered disprove the President's claims and reveal the harsh reality of life in America today.

So we are now forced to suffer the grave consequences of our collective failure to seriously commit to the past. Unless we come to terms with this enduring flaw, it will not be possible to imagine a better future. And there will be a reckoning on us.