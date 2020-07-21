2 Burbank men killed, woman seriously injured in home shooting

Two men were killed and a woman was injured in a Los Angeles-area home early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Burbank police officers responded to the home around 1:25 a.m. after reports of shooting in the area. When they arrived, they found a man in the driveway with at least one gunshot wound.

While the officers were helping, they heard a scream coming from inside the house. Once inside, they found a married couple who suffered gunshot wounds.

Three children were also inside the home, the Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green told Fox News. They were found unharmed and in the care of the police, he said.

The man in the driveway was pronounced upon the arrival of the paramedics, as was the man inside the house. The woman was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was included in critical condition, Green said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The third person we found deceased in the driveway, we don't know what the connection or relationship is between him and the residents who live there," Green said. "The key piece here is identifying the person … what their connection to the house is. That will be an important piece of the puzzle."

Investigators have not determined the motive for the murder.