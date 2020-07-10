2 DC suspects arrested after 11-year-old boy died in July 4 shooting

Police in Washington, DC, arrested two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy over the July 4 weekend and are looking for two more, police said Friday.

The arrested suspects, Christian Wingfield, 22, of Maryland, and Daryle Bond, 18, of Washington, face charges of first-degree murder in the death of Davon McNeal. Arrest warrants have been issued against two other suspects, Carlo General, 19, and Marcel Gordon, 25.

The general and Gordon were arrested earlier this year for possessing a firearm as a convicted criminal and were released pending trial, authorities said.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted photos of the couple, along with a $ 25,000 reward for advice that led to their arrest and conviction. A fifth suspect is also being searched by police.

McNeal was hit by a bullet to the head during a cookout, police said. Police said they went looking for a phone charger from her aunt's home when she was hit by gunfire amid a shooting between five armed suspects.

The murder came amid a surge in gun violence over the holiday weekend that devastated several cities that reported dozens of multiple shootings and killings. At least six children died from shootings over the holiday weekend, and the youngest was only 6 years old.

McNeal's grandfather, John Ayala, told Fox News' Trace Gallagher that some people "just don't value life at the time."

"They don't realize that when you take your life, that life will not come back," said Ayala, the founder of the Washington D.C. chapter. Guardian Angels, who works with the police to tackle the crime.

Metropolitan Police Department chief Peter Newsham said Wingfield, who was under court-ordered supervision, cut his GPS monitor bracelet after the murder and that investigators believe he may have tried to change his identity. He said he doesn't think McNeal was the target of the shooting.