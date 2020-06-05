2 former Minneapolis police officers accused of George Floyd's death were rookies, according to an attorney

Two of the former Minneapolis police officers charged in George FloydThe death was of rookies with less than a week of time as full-fledged officers, a defense attorney representing one of them claimed Thursday in court.

The two officers were among the three. police who were present when fellow officer Derek Chauvin allegedly killed unarmed black man George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes. Chauvin has been accused of second degree murder while the other three face inciting charges. They were all fired a few days after the May 25 incident, which was videotaped by witnesses and has sparked protests, riots, and looting across the country.

Earl Gray, who represents former officer Thomas Lane, called the case against his client "extremely weak." He claims that his client, as well as former officer J. Alexander Kueng, had only been officers for four days when Floyd died. Gray noted that the complaint indicates that Lane twice asked Chauvin if they should turn Floyd over and expressed concern about Floyd's condition and performed CPR on the ambulance.

"What was my client supposed to do but follow what his training officer said? Does that help and incite a crime? Gray asked.

The complaint against Lane, 37, notes that while he suggested to Chauvin that Floyd should be turned, "he took no action to help Mr. Floyd, change his position, or reduce the force officers were using against him. Mr. Floyd. " . "

Tom Plunkett, Kueng's lawyer, said his client only became an officer because "he wanted to make his community a better place." Kueng, who is black, was raised by a single mother on the predominantly black north side of Minneapolis.

Plunkett, however, did not address the merits of the charges in court.

Both Lane and Kueng had more experience than Gray claimed, according to The Associated Press. The officers' records indicate that they joined the department in February 2019 and became full officers in December last year, the AP reported. Minneapolis officers must complete one year of probation and spend time in field training with a higher-ranking officer before being fully qualified. It was unclear whether Gray was referring to officers completing the trial period when he claimed that they had only been in their careers as officers for days.

A Hennepin County District Court judge posted bail of $ 750,000 each for Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao.

Associated Press contributed to this report.