2 Kansas City police officers shot in separate incidents







Officers had been responding to calls for help, according to Kansas City Police Chief Richard Smith.

In one incident, the police were called to a riot near a McDonald's. A witness told CNN affiliate KMBC that a man left the fast food restaurant with a gun.

"He acted like he was crazy. Shirtless. His pants were mid-knee. Angry. Screaming," the witness said, according to the affiliate.

When the police arrived, the suspect fled on foot, shooting at them. An officer was shot before another officer responded to the fire and hit the suspect, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said during a press conference. Investigators said the suspect died at the scene.