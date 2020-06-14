2 killed in Alabama accident were Navy pilots in civil aircraft

SELMA, Ala. – The Navy has identified two of its pilots who died in a civil plane crash last week in Alabama.

Capt. Vincent Segars and Cmdr. Joshua Fuller was flying to Pensacola, Florida from Jasper, Alabama, aboard a civilian plane. The single-engine plane fell near Selma on Wednesday afternoon, killing both. They were the only people on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident.

Segars was a commander of the Naval Aviation Schools Command at the Pensacola Naval Air Station, and Fuller was an integration officer for the command's naval introductory flight evaluation program, the commander said. James Stockman, public affairs officer for the Naval Education and Training Command at NAS Pensacola.

The Pensacola News Journal reported that Segars was from South Carolina and was commissioned to the Navy on September 6, 1990, through the NROTC Program at the Georgia Institute of Technology. He later attended the Air Command and Staff College at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama and was first assigned as commander of the NAS Pensacola Naval Aviation Schools Command on April 29, 2009.

Fuller was a native of Florida. He was commissioned into the Navy on June 23, 2000, and became part of the Naval Aviation Schools Command staff on November 15, 2019. Before moving to the Gulf Coast, he was assigned to multiple electronic attack squadrons. on Whidbey Island, Washington.