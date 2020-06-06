2 members of the extremist group & # 39; boogaloo & # 39; Accused of inciting a riot: Sheriff SC

A county sheriff says two members of the extremist "boogaloo" group were charged with inciting a riot at a George Floyd protest on May 30 in a South Carolina city.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced that the charges had been filed against Kevin Ackley, 22, and Joshua Barnard, 24, according to reports.

The protest took place in Columbia, the state capital.

Ackley was charged with instigating a riot by throwing a bottle of water at law enforcement officers, WIS-TV reported. His arrest was announced on Friday.

Barnard was also charged with breaking into a motor vehicle, looting and robbing, in addition to inciting a riot charge, the station reported. His arrest was announced Thursday.

Ackley worked as a paramedic in Richland County, but was fired after his arrest, according to the station.

"It is disgusting that a man who allegedly protects the lives of citizens and law enforcement officers would participate in a riot that wounded people," Lott said. “Now he is where he should be: in prison. And he will be responsible for what he has done. "

Authorities say the Boogaloos are right-wing extremists bent on starting a civil war. They often wear Hawaiian shirts.

The deputies said Ackley and Barnard were in possession of Hawaiian shirts when they were arrested. Ackley was also in possession of a boogaloo flag, they said.

In Las Vegas on Wednesday, federal prosecutors accused three men who identified themselves as boogaloos of planning to incite violence in a George Floyd protest in Nevada city.