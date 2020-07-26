2 New York Hells Angels arrested in coup that killed leader of rival biker gang

New York City detectives say two Hells Angels have been charged with murder for the death of the leader of another motorcycle gang.

The murder of Frank Rosado, 51, of the Pagan Motorcycle Club took place in the Bronx in broad daylight on May 2.

Surveillance video released by New York Police Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison shows two masked gunmen exiting an SUV and pointing guns at Rosado as they chased him down the street.

A New York police spokesman said Sunday that Rosado died of gunshot wounds to the neck, head and shoulder.

The two Hells Angels charged in the murder were Frank Tatulli, 58, of the Bronx, and Sayanon Thongthawath, 29, of Queens, police said.

A third man, Anthony Destefano, 27, was also accused of participating in the coup.

Chief Harrision announced the arrests last week.

The New York Post identified Destefano as a reputable member of a Bronx motorcycle gang called Satan’s Soldiers.

Authorities said the murder was retribution for pagans who shot at a Bronx building the Hells Angels moved into last year after selling their old Manhattan site for $ 8 million, The New York Times reported.

"The Hells Angels moved from Manhattan to the Bronx," Lt. William S. O’Toole told the newspaper. So the pagans want to show them: "We are the pagans of the Bronx. We are the motorcycle club. "