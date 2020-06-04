2 New York police officers shot, another stabbed during confrontation, unclear if it is related to riots

Two police Officers were shot and another was stabbed in Brooklyn Wednesday night during a clash with a suspect who was carrying a knife, police said, according to multiple reports.

Police said one officer was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the hand. They were transferred to Kings County Hospital and are expected to survive, according to the New York Post. The suspect was detained after officers shot him multiple times, police added.

Brooklyn resident Jean Jones told The Post: "I just heard gunshots, at least 16 if I was being conservative."

"It is a lot. I was thinking about the police officers. It is unfortunate that things escalate."

The shooting occurred in Brooklyn nearly four hours after 8 p.m. The curfew went into effect with the intention of calming the unrest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The incident began after a suspect approached an officer around 11:45 p.m. and stabbed him in the neck, a police source told the newspaper.

The officer and suspect fought for the weapon, resulting in gunshots that hit both officers. The suspect was rushed to hospital in critical condition, according to The charge.

Mayor Bill de Blasio was on his way to the hospital to verify officers, according to a spokesman. The area was filled with police personnel and vehicles in the hour after the shooting.

The video allegedly posted on the incident on Twitter showed streets littered with police cars at the scene, while multiple shots could be heard.

New York City has been rocked by days of protests over police brutality, but it was unclear if the incident was related to the protests.

Several major marches in other parts of Brooklyn had continued after the curfew that authorities imposed to prevent stores from being damaged and looted.

"Two police officers were shot within the boundaries of compound 70. Please join me in praying for your recovery. I will update as I hear more," said New York City Council member Chaim Deutsch.

Associated Press contributed to this report.