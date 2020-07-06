2 planes collide over Lake Coeur d & # 39; Alene, 8 feared dead

Two planes collided over Lake Coeur d & # 39; Alene in Idaho on Sunday and crashed into the water, authorities said.

The two planes were carrying eight passengers, according to early reports. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said the planes were located by his sonar team and that two bodies were pulled out of the water.

"At this time, there are believed to be no survivors," a statement said.

Several agencies responded to the accident that occurred around 2:20 p.m. local time. Eyewitnesses reported seeing the two planes collide near Powderhorn Bay. The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and will respond to investigate the accident, according to a sheriff's statement. The planes are in 127 feet of water.

Spokesman-Review reported that the sheriff's office does not have the necessary equipment to get to the planes, and will likely have to hire a commercial diving group.

John Cowles, who was on the lake at the time of the accident, told the newspaper that he saw what he described as an "engine explosion" in a seaplane and one of the wings of the plane detached. He told the newspaper that the plane was flying about 200 feet.