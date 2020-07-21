2 simple ways to make meatless Mondays a thing at home

Finding the meat you want at the grocery store can be unpredictable these days, making easy meatless meals sound so appealing. Frankly, we are getting tired of the same recipes, so we started looking for fresh inspiration.

"Why not try some vegetarian recipes and see how you like them before making a long-term commitment?" says Jackie Alpers, a cookbook author based in Tucson, Arizona, who has great tips and recipes for meatless meals. "Right now there are some great plant-based meat alternatives on the market."

Fresh Tortilla Burger Wrap



PHOTO:

Getty Images / iStockphoto



Alpers suggests giving your meatless meals a touch of the Southwest, as cooking can be simple and snack time.

“Chef Teresa Matias told me that to help satisfy her children's burger cries when the buns were out of hand, I folded a hamburger into an omelette and fried it. Topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato, it later became a regular menu item at her restaurant, Teresa's Mosaic Cafe, "says Alpers." Apparently, many moms had the same experience, because the meat pie taco from Beef has been a standard restaurant meal in southern Arizona since at least the mid-1970s. "Meatless Mondays can include family-friendly burgers, meaning veggie burgers, which will challenge the perception that burgers should be made with meat so that they are delicious and satisfying.

Essentials to make amazing veggie burgers:

Vbites Ground Beef Style Box ($ 35; rastellis.com)

Vbites Ground Beef Style Box

Make meatless meal preparation simple with this box of meatless beef delivered to your door that will fill bellies and make everyone order seconds.

"The Best Veggie Burgers on the Planet" ($ 8.85, originally $ 22.99; amazon.com)

& # 39; The best vegetarian burgers on the planet & # 39;

You can make your own veggie burgers with this book packed with a wide variety of recipes. "The cookbook begins with a helpful hints and tips section, with information on how to cook and prepare, as well as descriptions of different ingredients that may be unfamiliar to some readers," writes one reviewer.

"Vegan Burgers and Burritos: Easy and Delicious Whole Food Recipes for the Everyday Cook" ($ 15.38; amazon.com)

& # 39; Vegan burgers and burritos: easy and delicious whole food recipes for the everyday cook & # 39;

This easy, everyday book is packed with family recipes that use whole foods to make meatless dinner easy and delicious.

Bold Plant-Based Chicken Box ($ 69; rastellis.com)

Bold Plant-Based Chicken Box

If you're looking for a different flavor than plant-based meats, try this gluten-free, plant-based chicken, shipped right to your door in six 10-oz packages.

GreenPan Levels Stackable, Hard Anodized Ceramic, Nonstick, Skillet, 12 Inch, Black ($ 59.95; amazon.com)

GreenPan Levels Stackable Non-stick Hard Anodized Ceramic, Frying Pan, 12 Inch, Black

Deep fry those omelets with the meatless filling of your choice in one of these GreenPan pans that allow you to cook with little or no fat. For your information, we also consider this to be the best eco-friendly nonstick skillet of 2020.

Crispy Vegetarian Tacos

Ingredients per taco:

Approximately ¼ cup of alternative ground beef or refried beans

1 corn tortilla

Salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste

Canola or neutral flavor vegetable oil, for frying

Grated Mexican Mix or Cheddar Cheese

Grated iceberg or romaine lettuce

Chopped tomatoes

sauce

Instructions

Fill a deep fryer or Dutch oven with 1 inch of oil, making sure to leave at least 2 inches of clearance between the oil and the top of the pot for safety. Heat oil over medium heat until it reads 325 ° F on a frying thermometer. While the oil is heating, spread a thin layer of refried beans or alternative meat of vegetable origin over half of each corn tortilla so that the meat is approximately ¼ inch thick. Sprinkle the filling with salt, pepper and garlic powder. Using tongs, carefully place the open-sided tortilla with the fill side facing up into the oil. Fold the other side of the tortilla over the filling and gently press down. Fry for about two minutes, then turn the taco with the tongs and cook until the tortilla is crisp and the filling is hot, about two more minutes. Remove the oil plug, turning it sideways over the oil to drain it. Transfer to a paper towel or wire rack placed on a rimmed baking sheet. Top the tacos with grated cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and your favorite sauce.

Bake instead of fry: For crispy baked tacos, you can skip the fry. Preheat oven to 325 ° F. Place stuffed tacos on a baking sheet and bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the shells are golden and crisp and the stuffing is completely heated through.

Essentials for making vegetarian tacos:

"Taste of Tucson: Sonora-style recipes inspired by the rich culture of southern Arizona" ($ 30.44, originally $ 34.99; amazon.com)

& # 39; Taste of Tucson: Sonoran-style recipes inspired by the rich culture of southern Arizona & # 39;

“You can also just use good old beans! Even pinto beans or canned refried beans taste great when fried in a crispy taco, "says Alpers. "There are recipes for refried beans made from dried and canned beans in my" Taste of Tucson "cookbook. They will all work just as well in this recipe. You can also mix and match fillings to suit your taste or to suit what you want. have at hand. "

Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven ($ 384.95; surlatable.com)

Le Creuset – 6.75 Qt Exclusive Dutch Oven

This 6.75-quart deep Dutch oven is perfect for frying taco shells, among many other things. It comes in a rainbow of colors that will match almost any kitchen and dining room, yes, it goes effortlessly from stove to oven to table. But most of all, this is an investment piece that will stay with you for years and years if handled carefully. That means only use wooden or silicone tools while cooking with it, and never use abrasive cleaners on the porcelain coating.

Scanpan ES5 Skillet with Lid ($ 129.96, was $ 245; surlatable.com)

Scanpan ES5 Frying pan with lid

This simple skillet has high sides, making it deep enough to fry quickly. It doubles as a wok if necessary and can fry enough food for a family.

KT THERMO Instant Read Fry Thermometer ($ 11.99; amazon.com)

KT THERMO thermometer for frying with instant reading

The key to a crispy taco is getting the correct oil temperature. A thermometer like this kitchen standard is essential.

Plaid Chef Plates & Trays Set ($ 22.95; amazon.com)

Set of checkered chef trays and trays

Use this to drain the oil from your fried tacos, and then use it for a million other things in your kitchen, from baking bacon to making the best chocolate chip cookies.

Verve Culture Omelette Kit ($ 45; surlatable.com)

Verve Culture omelette kit

Can't find omelets, or are you just ready to try your luck? This kit makes it simple.

"The Complete Vegetarian Cookbook: A Fresh Guide to Eating Well With 700 Foolproof Recipes" ($ 19.99, originally $ 34.99; amazon.com)

& # 39; The Complete Vegetarian Cookbook: A Fresh Guide to Eating Well with 700 Foolproof Recipes & # 39;

From the tried and true chefs of America’s Test Kitchen, this comprehensive vegetarian cookbook is a must for home cooks, vegetarians or not.

"V is for Vegetables: Inspired Recipes and Techniques for Home Cooks: From Artichokes to Zucchini" ($ 35.53, originally $ 40; amazon.com)

& # 39; V is for vegetables: inspired recipes and techniques for home cooks: from artichokes to zucchini & # 39;

This cookbook, by Gramercy Tavern executive chef Michael Anthony, is designed to give home cooks a comprehensive guide to cooking vegetables, but it's not strictly vegetarian. If you want more information on how to unlock the flavors of vegetables, this is the book for you.

"Vegan Recipes in 30 Minutes" ($ 9.49, originally $ 14.99; amazon.com)

& # 39; Vegan recipes in 30 minutes & # 39;

Designed for people with busy lives (basically everyone), this customer favorite cookbook is an excellent introduction to eliminating or reducing meat and dairy in your diet.

Note: Prices above reflect retailer listed prices at time of publication.