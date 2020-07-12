2 Texas police officers killed in ambush attack; suspect dead, authorities say

Two police officers were killed in a Texas border town on Saturday in what authorities described as an ambush shooting.

The gunman later committed suicide after participating in a shooting with other responding officers, The Monitor of McAllen, Texas reported.

The killed McAllen officers were identified as Edelmiro Garza, 45, and Ismael Chávez, 39. They were killed while responding to a complaint of domestic unrest, The Monitor reported.

"We have lost two brave public servants who were only seeking to maintain peace in our city," McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said by text message Saturday, according to the newspaper.

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott addressed the news via Twitter on Saturday night and praised the sacrifice of the two officers.

"Two of our best were killed in the line of duty while working to protect the residents of their community," Abbott wrote. "I spoke to McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez and offered the full support of the State of Texas. We joined together to #BackTheBlue"

The suspect was identified as Audon Ignacio Camarillo, 23, who was most recently arrested last month on assault charges, according to The Monitor.

Lt. Christopher Olivarez, a spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety, said officers were transported to an area hospital after the shooting.

The Texas Attorney General's office dealt with the killings on Twitter and offered prayers and assistance to people and McAllen police officers.

"Our prayers and full support go out to the brave men and women of the #CityofMcAllen PS tonight, "said the message." This office will provide any assistance requested in the coming days. We are grateful for the police in McAllen and in this great state. "

The city government's Facebook page had a message of condolence for fellow officers of Garza and Chávez and their families.

"Today, two McAllen police officers were killed in the line of duty," the message said. "The City of McAllen extends its deepest condolences to the McAllen Police Department and to the families of Officer Edelmiro Garza and Officer Ismael Chávez. Our City is suffering and our hearts and prayers are with them at this difficult time."