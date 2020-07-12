2 Texas police officers killed in the line of duty; suspect dead, says boss

According to McCallen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez, two Texas police officers were killed Saturday in the line of duty, reportedly ambushed while responding to a call.

"We have lost two brave public servants who were only seeking to maintain peace in our city," Rodriguez said by text message Saturday, according to The Monitor.

Officers Edelmiro Garza and Ismael Chávez were identified as the officers who were killed.

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott addressed the news via Twitter on Saturday night and praised the sacrifice of the two men.

"Two of our best were killed in the line of duty while working to protect the residents of their community," he wrote. "I spoke to McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez and offered the full support of the State of Texas. We joined together to #BackTheBlue"

This is a developing story, please check for updates.