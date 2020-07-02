20 Etsy face masks that support small businesses

Given the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance on mask use, we hope that facial masks will continue to be a part of life for many of us in the coming months. Whether you're making your own face mask, buying masks that return good causes, selecting masks based on your personal style or shape, or looking for kid-friendly masks, the options are as long as the last days of June.

One place that has remained an excellent source of masks in recent months is Etsy, the online marketplace where small businesses and artists sell their products alike. So, in an effort to continue supporting small businesses during this time, we've put together some of our favorite Etsy skins that do exactly that.

Oh, and don't forget that with cloth masks, it is very important to clean them properly.

Snaptotes washable reusable face mask for adults (from $ 13.95; etsy.com)

These cute plaid and print options are made in the USA and come with six HEPA filters.

Awila Asul Design 5-Pack Set Vida Face Mask Mask ($ 25; etsy.com)

This San Diego-based store works with a craft designer in Thailand to create these beautiful two-layer cut fabric masks.

Patty B Driscoll Art The Nasty Mask ($ 35; etsy.com)

A whopping 100% of the profits from this mask, created in response to the "Nasty Woman" conversation, goes to the Community Foodbank of Central Alabama. Each mask comes with a PM2.5 filter.

Rare Mountain Air Kids 100% Cotton and Flannel Pleated Face Mask ($ 15; etsy.com)

Check out these adorable designs, which are also outfitted with adjustable ties for those who don't love those typically stretchy loops.

Bias and Bourbon Black Lives Matter Face Covering Mask ($ 15; etsy.com)

Chattanooga-based creator Tenn. From these Black Lives Matter and other masks he gives a portion of the proceeds to the Black Lives Matter organization.

Flax of Life Adult Mask with Filter Pocket ($ 12; etsy.com)

These highly rated masks are double-layered, cotton on one side, flannel on the other, and come in the prettiest batik prints.

Dreamtees US Be Kind Face Mask ($ 9.89; etsy.com)

We love the simple message and the design of it. Also, shipping is free.

BbChez Washable Cotton Facial Mask for Adults and Children (from $ 11; etsy.com)

This sweet rainbow heart mask perfect for Pride comes in sizes for kids and adults.

Danalia by DP African Print Filter Pocket Face Mask ($ 12; etsy.com)

Designed with a contoured nose pinch for easy adjustment, these have an additional pocket for a filter.

Lisali by Lisa Embroidered Mask (from $ 13; etsy.com)

Preppy fabrics and a single embroidered initial mark remind you of whose mask is whose.

Muddy Feet Boutique Chambray Denim Pocket Filter Mask ($ 10; etsy.com)

There are over 20 patterns to choose from with this store, including chambray, which we love for the summer. In addition, each mask has three layers, a filter, and a nasal wire.

Aaltrade Face Covering with filter pocket and nose wire (starting at $ 3.24; etsy.com)

Fifty pence (the UK version of 50 cents) of each mask ordered at this UK store goes to National Health Service staff and volunteer support.

Moments 2 Remember Art PM 2.5 Mask with filter pocket (from $ 11; etsy.com)

Here's a multitude of patterns: superheroes, Harry Potter, the New York Yankees, and they're ready to ship in one business day.

Wild and Free Jewelry Butterfly Cotton Cloth Face Mask with Filter Pocket (from $ 14.50; etsy.com)

For those who may be missing the outdoor festival season this summer.

Perfect Droplet Protective Mask (from $ 6.99, originally $ 9.99; etsy.com)

A tartan plaid takes on the face mask, along with plenty of solid, highly-rated options.

Higgins Creek masks and coatings Reusable Cloth Mask (from $ 19.99; etsy.com)

The cool watercolor look on these is so relaxing. They also have a triple layer with a filter pocket.

Linen World washable mask with filter pocket (from $ 19.92; etsy.com)

These 100% washed linen masks are extra soft, have three layers and a filter pocket.

Junipers Seven Ew, People Face Mask ($ 10.99; etsy.com)

For those of you eagerly awaiting the return of "Schitt’s Creek": How perfect are these masks that wink at the iconic character Alexis?

Old Soul Artworks 88 Two-Layer Washable Reusable Mask ($ 15; etsy.com)

Five dollars from the sale of each of these paw print masks goes to the ASPCA.

Everybody Needs Love Kids Face Mask (from $ 5; etsy.com)

These kids masks come in the sweetest patterns and are 100% cotton with adjustable ear straps.

Note: Prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at time of publication.