20-of-the-most-interesting-products-on-amazon

With more than 500 million items, Amazon is often the first place people look when it comes to finding everyday household goods, problem-solving products and unique gifts alike. But the downside to having so much stuff up for grabs is that it can be overwhelming to sift through the noise and discover something special.

Amazon’s Interesting Finds page, featuring a mix of ingenious and wacky products, is a good place to start your search. To help you out, we’ve scoured that page — along with the rest of Amazon — to compile a list of 20 especially noteworthy top-rated products.

Amco Rub-a-Way Bar Stainless Steel Odor Absorber



PHOTO:

Amazon



Unfortunately, some of the most delicious cooking ingredients can leave a stinky residue on your hands. This stainless steel soap bar is great for scrubbing away lingering odors from things like garlic, onions and fish.

Wacaco Minipresso Portable Espresso Machine



PHOTO:

Amazon



This nifty espresso maker doesn’t require any batteries or electricity, and at less than a pound, it’s perfect for getting your caffeine fix on the go — or if you’ve simply got limited counter space.

Esarora Ice Roller



PHOTO:

Amazon



The popular little device — a favorite of beauty bloggers and also Jimmy Fallon — is great for de-puffing your face, soothing irritated skin or simply cooling off on a hot summer day. Just pop the roller head in the freezer for a few minutes/hours (depending on your desired level of chill), reattach to the handle and then glide over your skin for a refreshing massage.

Wowgo Hands-Free Neckband Fan



PHOTO:

Amazon



This rechargeable fan wraps around your neck like a pair of headphones, keeping your hands free as it keeps you cool. Don’t worry about getting funny looks; instead, pity anyone who does not yet know the joy of having a personal fan attached to their head on a hot day.

BlissLights Sky Lite Star Projector With LED Nebula Cloud



PHOTO:

Amazon



A major upgrade from those glow-in-the-dark stars you stuck on the ceiling as a kid, this laser projector will cast a gorgeous starry scene over any room in the house. The Sky Lite has more than 1,000 5-star reviews, with folks deeming it “magical,” “maybe one of my top 10 purchases” and “what I need right now in this 2020 quarantine.”

UrbanEco Outdoors Oversize Lightweight Beach Blanket



PHOTO:

Amazon



Seeing people outdoors (while wearing masks!) is still the safest way to socialize right now. Be prepared for picnics anywhere with this lightweight blanket, which comes with four stakes and folds down into a tiny pouch. It is also waterproof, easily shakes off sand and comes in four fun patterns.

RSVP International Marble Mortar and Pestle



PHOTO:

Amazon



A mortar and pestle is essential for grinding your own spices — the secret to ultra flavorful meals. The marble design of this model will also look great on your countertop.

Chronicle Books Pantone Postcards



PHOTO:

Amazon



Take a break from Zoom calls and send your friends and family some good old-fashioned snail mail with these simple yet beautiful postcards. The box comes with 100 cards, each featuring a different shade of the classic Pantone color chip design. Some customers have even wandered around matching the colors to backgrounds for some cool socially distanced photography projects.

Mpowerd Luci Original Solar Inflatable Light



PHOTO:

Amazon



Get up to 24 hours of light on a single charge with this solar-powered lantern. Lightweight and waterproof, it’s great for hiking, camping and keeping on hand for emergency situations.

Bluelounge CableYoyo



PHOTO:

Amazon



Avoid frustrating earbud tangles with this nifty “cable yo-yo.” Just wrap your headphone cables around the silicone base and toss it in your purse or pocket. The magnetized center prevents things from twisting when you’re on the go and is also great for making your workspace less cluttered.

Host Wine Freeze Cooling Cups, Set of 2



PHOTO:

Amazon



Keep your wine chilled no matter how long you sip it for with these stemless cups, which are double insulated with a cooling gel. Pop them in the freezer before using for white wine and in the fridge for red. They can, of course, be used for nonalcoholic beverages too!

Breville Joule Sous Vide



PHOTO:

Amazon



Take your home cooking to the next level with a sleek sous vide tool that connects to your smartphone. The “Visual Doneness” feature means you never have to worry about over- or undercooking dinner again, and the tool itself is sleek enough to stash in a drawer.

PleasingCare Makeup Remover Cloth Clean Towel



PHOTO:

Amazon



Never waste money on wasteful disposable face wipes again. This reusable cloth removes makeup — including mascara — with nothing but water, and you can just toss it in the washing machine when you’re done.

TableTopics Couples: Questions to Start Great Conversations



PHOTO:

Amazon



You and your partner getting bored of one another in quarantine? This set of cards comes with all sorts of questions to spark some real interesting conversations.

Rusee Double Camping Hammock With Mosquito Net



PHOTO:

Amazon



This roomy, lightweight hammock comes with an attached mosquito net so you can snuggle bug-free under the stars.

Nordic Ware Smiley Face Pancake Pan



PHOTO:

Amazon



Interested in upping your Sunday morning pancake game, or have an exciting brunch planned? This adorable pancake pan is great for kids and even adults looking to have a little fun.

Chunace Motion Activated Toilet Night Light



PHOTO:

Amazon



An equally silly and ingenious gadget for late-night bathroom trips, this motion-activated “toilet light” emits a colorful glow whenever someone gets within 5 feet. That means you can do your business without turning on an overhead light/momentarily blinding yourself.

Smeg ’50s Retro-Style Toaster



PHOTO:

Amazon



This adorable toaster comes in nine different colors and will add a retro touch to breakfast.

Wekapo Inflatable Lounger



PHOTO:

Amazon



Lounge everywhere from the beach to the backyard with this inflatable lounger. The best part? No lung power required; the lounger inflates just by whisking it through the air.

Yard Games Giant Yard Pong



PHOTO:

Amazon



Avoid sweaty, germ-filled frat basements and treat yourself to a socially distanced game of outdoor “Yard Pong” instead. This set comes with 12 sturdy buckets, two plastic balls and a carrying case.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed prices at the time of publication.