20 years after its launch, it's time to play Daikatana • newsdio

John Romero and Ion Storm's FPS Daikatana launched 20 years ago and is considered one of the biggest failures in video game history. Today, we recall his infamous ad warning us that "John Romero is about to make you his bitch," his delays, and his negative reviews. Perhaps we also remember the controversies surrounding Ion Storm.

We remember his myth, but we don't remember Daikatana. While Ion Storm hoped to sell over 2 million copies, Daikatana is a game that few people actually played. For its twentieth anniversary, it is time to see what Daikatana has to offer now, beyond legends and prejudices.

In Daikatana, three characters travel through time thanks to (and due to) the powers of a magic sword, and fight to stop an evil corporation. The game features 24 levels divided into four episodes set in different ages: a cyberpunk Tokyo, a mythical ancient Greece inspired by the Ray Harryhausen movies, a medieval Europe plagued by zombies and San Francisco in 2030. Each era surprises players with its Environments themselves, soundtrack, enemies and weapons, and almost all weapons (there are 25 in total) try to do something different with a more common wit at the moment, but that is generally lost today. Not everything is equally brilliant, but from bouncing energy orbs to a demon-summoning staff, from silver melee claws designed to slay medieval werewolves to sci-fi freeze guns, there is great variety and distinction that carries over into your multiplayer. It's a massive experience that sometimes feels like four different games put together.

Playing Daikatana now means rediscovering a forgotten relic from an experimental and transition period at the end of the previous millennium. Visually, it is reminiscent of 90s American comics influenced by Japanese manga. Like the 90's FPS, it combines enemies with immediate hit-exploration attacks and enemies that dodge dodgeable projectiles. It's frantic, especially in its multiplayer modes, and it's full of secrets that ask you to understand its levels as interconnected spaces. But it also has cut scenes, missions, and objectives, and its level design is less abstract (and therefore less game-driven) than Doom & # 39; s and Quake & # 39; s. In addition, he tried to innovate his genre by adding RPG elements and, above all, the cronies, two AI companions who follow the player during part of his adventure and fight alongside him.

The Sidekicks were one of the most publicized features of Daikatana and became the most criticized element of the game, because they often get caught up in the environment and desperately throw themselves to death. Since their defeat means instant game over (and until their 1.1 Daikatana patch had limited saves), players had to carefully care for them and drag them alive to the end of each level. As Romero explained, the buddies were designed to be a burden, and while the execution was tragically flawed and buggy, the concept was (and still is) brave: creating friends who were not mere game tools, but digital people with their needs. . The Sidekicks need kits, armor, weapons, and ammunition and were coded to act, run, crawl, climb, and jump like a human player would – a fake life that we must live together with.

But the technology was not there yet.

Daikatana was the most tangible sign of the difference between technology-powered identification software and the design-focused Ion Storm, and although his idealistic vision ("Design is Law" was the creed of Ion Storm) brought Deus to life. Ex, it didn't. works well with Daikatana, which looks like a boy who has covered his clothes too much, the Quake 2 engine.

"In 2000 (Daikatana) was pushing the limits of (what) the Quake 2 engine was capable of and the knowledge of programmers," Daikatana modifier Frank Sapone tells us by email. Sapone played Daikatana at launch and "liked it a lot", so years later he started modifying it to resolve some known bugs and glitches. "Once those things were resolved, I was eager to fix as many bugs as I could to make it more enjoyable for a wider audience," he says, and thus continued to work on a massive home patch with other modders. Patch 1.3 makes Daikatana run on Mac and Linux, makes buddies invincible on easy difficulty, increases their health, improves their AI and allows us to disable them completely, also adds support for widescreen resolutions and improves multiplayer mode online.

Thanks to these modders, Daikatana is a fully playable game now. But, it is true, the first impact is still horrible. The opening scene is boring, unintentionally ridiculous, and lasts for ten minutes. It is followed by the worst episode of the game, and I'm afraid a lot of players got discouraged and never completed those first areas full of inevitable damage and little greenish enemies that can't be distinguished in green and brown environments. It is difficult and there are many frustrating trials and errors. So just use a cheat code and jump to the second episode – it's probably the best part of Daikatana and takes us to a totally imagined and non-historical Ancient Athens with huge levels, throwbacks, and album releases bouncing off the walls before flying back to us. Xena style.

"Multiplayer (…) is probably even more underrated," says u / dama__, moderator of the Daikatana subreddit. "It is not as balanced as Quake 3 due to the many gruesome weapons of the individual player. (…) It is also more difficult to return compared to other arena FPS because you gain experience points when you fragment someone, leaving the other player ( s) at a disadvantage. However, it's a lot of fun. Movement is like the Quake 3 with more air control, and when you improve your speed you can really zoom around the maps. "

Daikatana was a failed experiment, but with her new patch you can enjoy what remains of her ambitious vision and, although she is not an underrated gem or something, she has a lot to offer. You can buy it on Steam and GOG and you can find its 1.3 patch here (right now I suggest you use the more stable 32-bit version). If you want to play in its multiplayer mode, you can search for opponents in its dedicated Steam community or take a couple of friends and test the campaign in cooperative mode.