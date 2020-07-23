2020 3M Open: what to know about the event

The 3M Open is a relatively new tournament on the PGA Tour, established in 2018 and first played from July 4-7, 2019.

It takes place annually at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, and is sponsored by Minnesota-based company 3M. It is the first regular stop on the PGA Tour in Minnesota in five decades.

It succeeds the 3M Championship, formerly called Burnet Senior Classic, a PGA Tour event that spanned 26 years.

The course has four challenging holes, including a 502-yard par-4 hole that forces competitors to navigate a large mound to the left of a sloping green, which forms around the edge of the lake.

The tournament will also see $ 1.5 million donated to local organizations supporting those affected by COVID-19 and groups fighting for social justice initiatives.

Participants include defending champion Matthew Wolff, Tony Finau, Lucas Glover and Dustin Johnson.

Here are other things you should know about the tournament.

WHERE: TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota

WHEN: July 23-26

HANDBAG: $ 6.6 million

TV: Golf Channel, CBS

LAST FIVE WINNERS

2019: MATTHEW WOLFF

Wolff claimed his first PGA TOUR victory of his career at just 20 years old after he hit a 26-foot, 1-inch eagle putt from the green on the 72nd hole to win by one over Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa. He became the first player since Jordan Spieth at the 2013 John Deere Classic to win on the Tour before turning 21.

2018: KENNY PERRY (3M Championship)

In his final year on the PGA Tour Champions, Perry won the event for the third time with a three-shot victory over Wes Short Jr., finishing 21 under 195 in the 54-hole event and taking home $ 262,500.

2017: PAUL GOYDOS (3M Championship)

Goydos was the favorite at the event in 2018 after he shot 20 under the previous year to take home his fifth career win on the PGA Tour Champions. He set a new record for 18 holes in the tournament in the second round with his 12 under par 60.

2016: JOE DURANT (3M Championship)

Durant surprised many with his victory at TPC Twin Cities after being cut in all four Masters appearances of his career and briefly losing his PGA Tour card in 2010. He ducked at Par-18 18 to beat Miguel Angel Jiménez in the first hole in a sudden death playoff to end the day on green 18 with a win.

2015: KENNY PERRY (3M Championship)

Perry took home consecutive titles in the 3M Championship, marking his eighth victory on the Champions Tour. He also became the first player to defend a title in tournament history since the first event in 1993.