2020 3M Open: what to know about the event

The 3M Open is a relatively new tournament on the PGA Tour, established in 2018 and first played from July 4-7, 2019.

It takes place annually at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, and is sponsored by Minnesota-based company 3M. It is the first regular stop on the PGA Tour in Minnesota in five decades.

It succeeds the 3M Championship, formerly called Burnet Senior Classic, a PGA Tour event that spanned 26 years.

The course has four challenging holes, including a 502-yard par-4 hole that forces competitors to navigate a large mound to the left of a sloping green, which forms around the edge of the lake.

The tournament will also see $ 1.5 million donated to local organizations supporting those affected by COVID-19 and groups fighting for social justice initiatives.

Participants include defending champion Matthew Wolff, Tony Finau, Lucas Glover and Dustin Johnson.

Here are other things you should know about the tournament.

WHERE: TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota

WHEN: July 23-26

HANDBAG: $ 6.6 million

TV: Golf Channel, CBS

LAST FIVE WINNERS

2019: MATTHEW WOLFF

Matthew Wolff of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament on July 16, 2020 at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

Wolff claimed his first PGA TOUR victory of his career at just 20 years old after he hit a 26-foot, 1-inch eagle putt from the green on the 72nd hole to win by one over Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa. He became the first player since Jordan Spieth at the 2013 John Deere Classic to win on the Tour before turning 21.

2018: KENNY PERRY (3M Championship)

Kenny Perry plays a tee shot at the third hole during the final round of the PQ TOUR Champions Invesco QQQ at the Sherwood Country Club on November 3, 2019 in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by Stan Badz / PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

In his final year on the PGA Tour Champions, Perry won the event for the third time with a three-shot victory over Wes Short Jr., finishing 21 under 195 in the 54-hole event and taking home $ 262,500.

2017: PAUL GOYDOS (3M Championship)

Paul Goydos watches his shot on the fourth tee during the second round of the PGA TOUR Champions Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship at the Firestone Country Club on July 12, 2019 in Akron, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jared / PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Goydos was the favorite at the event in 2018 after he shot 20 under the previous year to take home his fifth career win on the PGA Tour Champions. He set a new record for 18 holes in the tournament in the second round with his 12 under par 60.

2016: JOE DURANT (3M Championship)

Joe Durant takes off on the second hole during the first round of the PGA TOUR Champions Mitsubishi Electric Championship at the Hualalai Golf Club on January 16, 2020 in Ka & # 39; upulehu-Kona, Hawaii. (Photo by Chris Condon / PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Durant surprised many with his victory at TPC Twin Cities after being cut in all four Masters appearances of his career and briefly losing his PGA Tour card in 2010. He ducked at Par-18 18 to beat Miguel Angel Jiménez in the first hole in a sudden death playoff to end the day on green 18 with a win.

2015: KENNY PERRY (3M Championship)

Perry took home consecutive titles in the 3M Championship, marking his eighth victory on the Champions Tour. He also became the first player to defend a title in tournament history since the first event in 1993.

